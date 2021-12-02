The persecution of JK Rowling at hands of ‘oppressed’

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

It’s one of the most common words in the leftist vocabulary: “oppressed.” The radical left views all social interactions and structures through the lens of oppressor vs. oppressed. The left’s favorite groups, racial and sexual minorities, find themselves perpetually oppressed and victimized by their straight white oppressors, no party more guilty of this perennial sin than the cis, straight, white male.

This could not be further from the truth. In today’s America, the most “oppressed” groups wield the most social caché. Any comment or perceived slight against them results in loss of livelihood or social pariah status. And in the case of “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, it resulted in threats to her life.

On Nov. 22, Rowling tweeted that her address had been revealed on Twitter by activists intent on exposing her to the public, likely with the intention of putting Rowling’s life in danger.

Last Friday, my family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible. 1/8 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

In the same thread Rowling admitted she’d “now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them,” but that she refused to back down, arguing “the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us.”

I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out. Perhaps – and I’m just throwing this out there – the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us. 8/X — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

Rowling first came under fire back in June 2020 for tweeting her concern around terms like “people who menstruate” and the rejection of biological sex in deference to gender identity erased “the lived reality of women globally.”

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?



Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Initially, the response to Rowling’s tweet was to call her a TERF, short for trans-exclusionary radical feminist, and to try and cancel her like Twitter harpies are wont to do.

Actors from the “Harry Potter” movie series tweeted their Twitter mob mandated support of transgender people and eventually Warner Bros., the studio responsible for making the films, weighed in.

“78% of transgender and nonbinary youth reported being the subject of discrimination due to their gender identity. It’s clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people” ?



Thank you Daniel Radcliffe for all your support ?https://t.co/C56gu10Fkk — The Trevor Project (@TrevorProject) June 9, 2020

Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

If Harry Potter was a source of love and belonging for you, that love is infinite and there to take without judgment or question. Transwomen are Women. I see and love you, Bonnie x — Bonnie Wright (@thisisbwright) June 10, 2020

As Variety reported,

The events in the last several weeks have firmed our resolve as a company to confront difficult societal issues. Warner Bros.’ position on inclusiveness is well established, and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture has never been more important to our company and to our audiences around the world. We deeply value the work of our storytellers who give so much of themselves in sharing their creations with us all. We recognize our responsibility to foster empathy and advocate understanding of all communities and all people, particularly those we work with and those we reach through our content.

Rowling is, obviously, correct in asserting that the trans obsession with violently threatening dissenters is an awful way to draw in people. But it also belays an obvious reality.

If you are transgender, especially a biological man pretending to be a woman, you will have the full backing of the media, corporate America, academia, the political class and the vicious, violent Twitter mob.

How could anyone with the backing of every major facet of American life be considered oppressed? Criticism of transgenderism, no matter how benign, is immediately met with fierce pushback and de-platforming.

Rowling’s tale proves the victimhood of the left’s favorite groups is a lie. That is not to say historically minorities have not been oppressed in America. Slavery is a stain on the fabric of American history, and hate crimes against sexual minorities do happen.

But the word “oppression,” normally paired with a word like “systemic” or “societal,” implies wide-reaching and deep-rooted discrimination. The left would have you think black people are being regularly shot in the streets by whites with impunity, and that transgender people are treated like lepers — friendless and alone.

Consider then Rowling’s absence at the “Harry Potter” film series’ 20th anniversary celebrations. The power of the victim class is so great, it was successfully able to get an author canceled from a celebration of her own magnum opus.

This adulation of the so-called oppressed is pure and simply unsustainable. Western, democratic society cannot exist when the sole determinant of whether one is allowed to express one’s views is reliant on one’s racial or sexual characteristics.

The idea of the oppressed class is a dangerous lie. Best show it the Gryffin-door.

Originally published at The Daily Signal.