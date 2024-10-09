Home Opinion The ultimate terrorist in life. How to defeat it

In today’s world, fear seems to be at an all-time high. From daily news reports filled with violence and conflict to the uncertainties of everyday life, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. Both Christians and non-Christians alike are battling not just external threats but also an inner psychological war. Many have lost their sense of security, allowing a “spirit of fear” to take hold of their lives. Jesus warned about these times, saying that in the last days, “men’s hearts will fail them for fear” (Luke 21:26). But is this how God intends us to live?

We need to remember that the ultimate terrorist is Satan himself. Isaiah 14:12-17 describes the rise and fall of Satan, and it’s clear that his chief weapon is terror. The devil’s aim is to steal, kill and destroy, but God commands us not to be terrorized by our adversaries (Philippians 1:28). Just as Satan will ultimately be brought down, God will also bring down the terrorists of our day.

The question remains: How can we, as believers, take the terror out of terrorism?

We must recognize that fear itself is not inherently bad. There is a holy fear, a reverence for God, which leads to wisdom and understanding (Proverbs 1:7). But the “spirit of fear” is different — it’s a paralyzing force that keeps us locked in terror, preventing us from living in the freedom Christ offers. The Bible teaches us that God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, love and a sound mind (2 Timothy 1:7).

The power of the Holy Spirit



“The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear?” (Psalm 27:1). Do you know that the person who can kneel before God can stand before anybody? No one compares to our awesome God! When we remember that we are on the side of God’s might and power, fear loses its grip. The Apostle Paul, who faced constant danger, including imprisonment and the threat of execution, was able to declare, “I know whom I have believed” (2 Timothy 1:12). His confidence didn’t come from circumstances but from his relationship with Christ.

We, too, can overcome terror when we understand that God is in control. It is not enough to simply believe in Him — we must be convinced of His power in our lives. It’s the power of the Holy Spirit that sustains us and gives us the strength to accomplish God's purposes, no matter the challenges we face.

The love that overcomes fear

God’s love is the antidote to fear. “Perfect love casts out fear” (1 John 4:18). When we’re filled with God’s love, we can even love our enemies, as Jesus commanded in Matthew 5:44. This doesn’t mean we condone evil, but rather that we refuse to allow fear or hatred to control us. Terrorists seek to instill fear and division, but as Christians, we’re called to respond with love and faith, trusting that God will bring justice in His time.

Love compels us to focus on today, not on the fear of tomorrow. While fear causes us to retreat and protect ourselves, love prompts us to reach out to others, even in uncertainty. This is how we take the terror out of terrorism — by refusing to let fear dictate our actions and by allowing God’s love to guide us.

The terrorists, though hateful, are simply pawns in the hands of Satan. We must love our enemies through Christ, so they will see the love of Christ constraining us to reach out to them.

A sound mind in a chaotic world



Finally, the Holy Spirit grants us a sound mind — a mind that is disciplined, under control and able to withstand fear. A person with a sound mind doesn’t panic, even when faced with danger. Someone has said, “Fear stands for false evidence appearing real.” King David wrote, “Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil” (Psalm 23:4). Why? Because he knew God was with him.

When we know “whose” we are and understand God’s promises, we can face societal upheaval with peace. As Christians, we live between the first and second comings of Christ, in a time of great turmoil. Yet, we are not without hope. As we fight the good fight of faith, the Holy Spirit equips us with the power, love and the sound mind we need to overcome the fears of our day.

How do we take the terror out of terrorism? We must rely on the Holy Spirit’s power to energize us, remember His love to sustain us and receive a sound mind that can only come from the Lord. The world may be filled with fear, but as followers of Christ, we can live in the peace that surpasses all understanding.