Home Opinion The woke right: Critical theory for white guys

Imagine someone preaching righteousness while endorsing corruption; demanding moral clarity while practicing the very relativism they claim to oppose. Now, imagine this person wrapped in a flag, quoting Scripture, and calling themselves a defender of right-wing American politics. This is the “woke right” – a growing faction of so-called Christian political activists who mimic the tactics of the left, borrowing its identity politics and authoritarian impulses, while claiming to stand for truth. But beneath the surface lies a dangerous ideology that threatens to corrupt both conservative and Christian witness.

It’s tempting to dismiss the woke right as just another political fringe — an online spectacle of memes and bombastic rhetoric. But its rise represents something more insidious. Its worldview, though cloaked in Christian language, operates more like the radical left than anything remotely resembling traditional conservatism. It reduces morality to pragmatism; power to identity; and justice to vengeance, draped in 17th-18th century nationalist language. And the result is a movement that betrays what they so adamantly claim to represent.

When the Right borrows from the Left

To understand the woke right, we must first recognize its playbook. Much like the radical left, it views the world through the lens of systemic oppression and power dynamics. But instead of focusing on certain racial or gender minorities, it has recast the “oppressed” as straight, white, Christian men. It claims America’s constitutional order has failed this group, blaming classical liberalism and individualism for all societal decay.

Its solution? Tear it all down and rebuild from the ashes.

Some openly call for a “new founding” to replace the Constitution, which it claims has enabled everything from communism to secularism. It praises authoritarian fascistic regimes of the past as models of what an American Christian state should look like. The irony is rich: a movement that claims to defend America wants to discard its most defining principles, from individual rights to the equitable rule of law, in favor of a centralized authority that mirrors the very Marxism it claims to oppose.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because the woke right is merely flipping the script on leftist identity politics. It’s Critical Theory for white guys. Like the left, it prioritizes collective grievances over individual responsibility and treat dissent as treason. The difference lies in who it villainizes. For the woke right, anyone who opposes its authoritarian vision — including fellow conservatives — is an enemy to be crushed, mirroring the political philosophy of Nazi Carl Schmitt.

The Franco fiasco and moral relativism

The woke right’s moral compromise was on full display recently when Eric Conn, a self-proclaimed “Christian Nationalist” pastor, praised Francisco Franco, the infamous fascistic Spanish dictator (1936-1975). When one user on social media revealed that Franco’s regime had murdered several members of his family without trial (commonplace in Franco's Spain), Conn’s response was flippant: “Don’t be a socialist.”

Think about that for a moment. A pastor — a supposed shepherd of Christ’s flock — brushed off the murder of innocents because their politics didn’t align with his. This isn’t just tone-deaf; it’s an affront to biblical justice. Scripture repeatedly warns against partiality in judgment. “You shall not pervert justice. You shall not show partiality … Justice, and only justice, you shall follow” (Deuteronomy 16:19-20). Conn’s comment reveals a worldview that prioritizes political expediency over God’s standards, where morality is conditional on whether someone is friend or foe.

It’s worth remembering that Franco’s atrocities didn’t spare Protestants. Under his regime, churches were shuttered, Protestant schools were closed, Bibles confiscated, public dissenters murdered (including pastors), and believers were driven underground. Conn’s embrace of Franco (the Catholic Integralist ) not only betrays historical ignorance but also highlights the woke right’s selective memory. To it, justice is less about fairness and more about crushing perceived enemies — a tactic ripped straight from the pages of Marxist revolutionaries.

Christianity vs. authoritarianism

Authoritarianism is at worst anti-Christian – at best unwise – because it ignores humanity’s sinful nature. Power, when unchecked, inevitably corrupts. In Genesis 11, humanity sought to centralize authority by building a tower “to make a name for themselves,” defying God. God dispersed them, fracturing their power, not just as judgment but as a safeguard against tyranny, which ran rampant pre-dispersion.

This principle underpins the need for checks and balances in governance. As John Adams observed, “Power always thinks it has a great soul and vast views beyond the comprehension of the weak.” Recognizing this danger, the founders designed a system to limit power, reflecting biblical wisdom about human fallenness.

C.S. Lewis echoed this sentiment in his defense of democracy:

"I am a democrat because I believe in the Fall of Man. A great deal of democratic enthusiasm descends from the ideas of people like Rousseau, who believed in democracy because they thought mankind so wise and good that everyone deserved a share in the government. The real reason for democracy is just the reverse. Mankind is so fallen that no man can be trusted with unchecked power over his fellows. Aristotle said that some people were only fit to be slaves. I reject slavery because I see no men fit to be masters."

Lewis understood that systems like monarchism and neo-integralism ignore the dangers of sin and elevate rulers to positions of unchecked authority, often leading to oppression. The Christian response to sin is not to centralize power but to disperse it, ensuring accountability and protecting against tyranny. God’s act at Babel reminds us that decentralization isn’t weakness — it’s wisdom.

Why this matters

Some might argue that the woke right is a fringe phenomenon, irrelevant in the grand scheme of things. But their influence is growing, particularly among disillusioned Christians and conservatives. They offer simple answers to complex problems, promising order and stability in an age of chaos. But, as history shows, authoritarianism never delivers on its promises. Instead, it leaves a trail of injustice, suffering, and broken trust.

The woke right’s rise should serve as a wake-up call for Christians. It’s easy to point out the sins of the left, but we must also confront the rot within our own ranks. As the Apostle Paul wrote, “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good” (Romans 12:21). This means rejecting the woke right’s moral relativism, authoritarian nostalgia, and identity politics, no matter how tempting they may seem in the face of cultural decline.

The better way

True conservatism doesn’t need the woke right. It is built on timeless principles: individual liberty, limited government, and the rule of law. More importantly, true Christianity doesn’t need the woke right. It calls us to a higher standard — one of justice, mercy, and humility before God (Micah 6:8). If we lose sight of these values, we risk becoming the very thing we claim to oppose. After all, how can we truly build a Christian nation while treating the Christian part as an inconvenience?

The woke right is not the answer to the radical left. It is its reflection — a dialectical dance partner. And if we’re not careful, it could drag both conservatism and Christianity down with it.