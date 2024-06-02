Home Opinion Time travelling Jesus defeats cancel culture

Cancel culture in the context of re-writing and hiding history to execute perceived justice and freedom against oppression is a counterfeit solution invented by the devil. Jesus Christ, who is the same today, yesterday and forever (Hebrews 13) can through our prayers and the Word of God, which is outside space and time, travel back or forward in time to fulfill promises made in the Word and bring true healing, justice and freedom.

If there is a Scripture verse that so accurately defines the ambiguity between good and evil driving cancel culture in the current times, it is Isaiah 5:20:

“Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; who put darkness for light, and light for darkness; who put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!”

We are part of and witness to an information war between God's Kingdom to reveal truth and the devil’s kingdom to deceive.

Ironically in the context of Isaiah 5:20, people fighting for freedom from oppression, such as the political left, are actually the oppressors because they have been deceived about what is good and what is evil. Christians have become oppressed by woke politics incorrectly defining what is good and what is evil and this is what they need deliverance from.

Isaiah 14 outlines God's plan and promises for all nations, (not just Israel), to deal with oppression (including oppressive government leaders/monarchs). Application of this verse in prayer is the key to seeing individual and national transformation for God's people from oppression, including the transfer of political power (verse 2).

Unlike the physical act of just removing something or hiding it, which characterizes cancel culture, Jesus and Isaiah 14 target the spiritual source of the oppression — Lucifer pulling the strings in the heavenly realms.

Remember the word words of the Apostle Paul:

"For our wrestling is not against flesh and blood, but against the principalities, against the powers, against the world’s rulers of the darkness of this age, and against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places" (Ephesians 6:12).

The fulfillment of Isaiah 14 through prayer through Jesus and the Holy Spirit outside space and time is the equivalent of a supernatural atomic bomb being dropped on the enemy's kingdom.

Consider these promises for God's people in Isaiah 14. Note that Lucifer and the King of Babylon (representing all oppressive leaders) are presented in the Scripture as the same.

"Yahweh has broken the staff of the wicked, the scepter of the rulers..." (verse 5)

"... They will take as captives those whose captives they were; and they shall rule over their oppressors" (verse 2).

“‘I will rise up against them,’ says Yahweh of Armies, ‘and cut off from Babylon name and remnant, and son and son’s son,’ says Yahweh. ‘I will also make it a possession for the porcupine, and pools of water. I will sweep it with the broom of destruction,’ says Yahweh of Armies” (verse 22-23).

“This is the plan that is determined for the whole earth. This is the hand that is stretched out over all the nations” (verse 26).

In Isaiah 14:22 God says he will cut off (meaning cancel) the remnant of Babylon through His judgment and actions. The devil has stolen and repackaged what God said He is going to do to Babylon (and His Kingdom) and presented a counterfeit method of finding freedom from oppression that society calls "cancel culture."

The body of Christ needs to acknowledge God’s plan for dealing with oppression through Isaiah 14 in all nations and apply its fulfillment in prayer through Jesus and the holy spirit who are eternal and have the ability to time travel into the past and future.

If the cross exists outside space and time for believers in faith to receive Jesus, so does His victory for us against the enemy’s kingdom according to His word including Isaiah 14 which is also eternal — we just need to apply it in prayer.