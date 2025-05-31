Home Opinion To Western leaders: Why now is the time to support Iranian protesters

It's taken a few days for the West to wake up to and realize the significance of the protests that are taking place and widening throughout Iran. But better late than never.

In case you haven’t heard, massive national strikes are taking place specifically among truck drivers and bakers. As of this writing, the strikes have expanded to 72 cities. Bakeries are furious. Bread has become increasingly sparse due to massive inflation and the failing Iranian economy. Average Iranians are rightly joining the protests against the regime. Most Iranians understand that their bread is not buttered by the Ayatollahs, but burned by them.

The trucking strike is no different. In one video alone, hundreds of trucks are seen alongside a major road. These are not merely traffic jams or simply a coincidence. The videos look like massive parking lots all over the country. The truckers strike prevents getting the few affordable goods from one point to another, creating an economic crunch that's felt from Iranian ports, where there’s no place to unload and transport goods being imported, into the average Iranian home.

As a result, average Iranians are starving. They also have had their power and water cut. There are hundreds of videos of people bravely taking their protest to the streets, unmasked, knowing that at any moment the security police could turn on them and inflict inhuman carnage. Iranians know that the regime has done this in the past through the police and through imported hired thugs from its proxies around the world, ready to kill if the unrest gets too chaotic.

Dozens or more of the truck drivers have placed pictures of Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi on the front of their trucks. It's not just like putting a Trump or Biden bumper sticker on your car. This is a treasonous act of public protest, the penalty for which is swift execution, often without even as much as a show trial.

While Crown Prince Pahlavi is surely watching closely, and encouraging the strikers through text messages, the Ayatollahs are watching too, as he is seen by the majority of Iranians as the only legitimate opposition leader for Iran.

I hope this time Western leaders wake up and actually support the Iranian people. Now, in the midst of the widespread national strikes, is the best time to eliminate the key Iranian political/religious and military/terrorist leaders and destroy their nuclear sites.



The Iranian people are ready for change. They are pleading with Western leaders to help end their national captivity. The West must not betray them again, as Presidents Obama and Biden did, or miss this historic opportunity.

One positive sign is that European leaders are reminding the United States that its current negotiations with Iran must come to an end, one way or another. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Iran nuclear deal, was dangerously pushed by President Obama, and the sunset clause goes into effect this fall. The JCPOA remains obscene in that it never prevented Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, but just kicked the can down the road for ten years, or until now. According to this agreement that Obama forced through, the Democratic congress enthusiastically backed, and was supported by other Western leaders, Iran can legitimately continue to enrich uranium and work toward its public goal of acquiring a nuclear weapon later this year.

The past decade has proven conclusively that the Ayatollahs are not good-faith actors. They never have been. The Islamic Republic must be dealt with, not coddled, enabled, or offered another deal.



The US and Western powers are weeks away (at most) from the inevitable need to pull the trigger and strike Iranian nuclear facilities, forever ensuring that they can no longer threaten the world with nuclear weapons. The West, led by the US, must strike the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps), its facilities and stockpile of ballistic missiles.



What's needed now is for Western leaders to take action and capitalize on these protests and empower the Iranian people to replace the evil Islamic Republic regime once and for all. Entire generations of Iranians depend on us. Let’s not let them down.