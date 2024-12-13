Home Opinion Trump's Cabinet picks: When did this all begin and why

President-elect Trump rapidly released a list of individuals nominated to serve in his new administration. While not all of these appointments are “cabinet level” positions, it is important to understand the history, purpose and makeup of this inner circle of presidential advisors.

The president’s Cabinet includes officers of the executive branch departments and is a vital and foundational element of the United States government. Though the word “cabinet” is not mentioned in the Constitution, it does state that the president “may require the opinion, in writing, of the principal officer in each of the executive departments, upon any subject relating to the duties of their respective offices ...”

The framers of the Constitution knew that the Commander in Chief of this new nation would need to consult with advisors, and thus provided a framework in Article II, Section 2, leaving the first president to determine how to implement.

As America’s first president, George Washington was aware that this fledgling Republic faced many domestic and international challenges that he should not attempt to tackle alone. Being a man of faith, perhaps Washington had reflected on the words of King Solomon: “Without consultation, plans are frustrated, but with many counselors, they succeed” (Prov. 15:22). As an experienced leader, Washington sought to surround himself with men of varied viewpoints and perspectives, which would result in greater efficiency in reaching better policies.

Washington therefore applied Article II, Section 2 by establishing the first Cabinet with Thomas Jefferson as Secretary of State, Alexander Hamilton as Secretary of Treasury, Henry Knox as Secretary of War, and Edmond Randolph as Attorney General. Washington’s cabinet gave precedent to how America’s Executive Branch would respond to national challenges and left a legacy that would be duplicated by every president since.

Understanding the Presidential Cabinet

Purpose

Today’s cabinet consists of 15 members who are nominated by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate, 16 counting the Vice President (who was not added to the Cabinet until the 20th century). Their role is to advise the president on various matters that are related to their respective offices or duties. Other Cabinet-level appointees (who do not require Senate approval), such as the president’s chief of staff, may also be included in the Cabinet at each president’s discretion.

Qualifications

A member of the presidential cabinet cannot be a member of Congress or a sitting governor, per Article I, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution: “… No person holding any office under the United States shall be a member of either house during his continuance in office.” Sitting governors, U.S. senators, and members of the House of Representatives must resign before being sworn in as a member of the Cabinet.

Vacancies created by those resignations will create a unique opportunity for voters in 2025, as most will need to be filled through special elections. (In some instances, states give authority to the governor to appoint a replacement for a federal-level vacancy.)

Process

The president nominates cabinet officers, who are then presented to the U.S. Senate for confirmation or rejection on a simple majority vote. If approved, the nominee must be sworn in and begin their duties. Since its beginning, there have only been nine Cabinet nominees rejected after a full floor vote. Another 12 Cabinet nominations have either withdrawn during the process in the Senate or did not proceed due to Senate inaction. There have been over 500 Cabinet nominations honored by the Senate since 1789, illustrating a high level of successful nominations.

Washington’s legacy

President Washington’s formation of the cabinet has proven to be a valuable asset to the executive branch and to the nation. Cabinet members have helped define history. Abraham Lincoln picked secretaries who helped keep the union together; FDR chose workers-rights advocate Frances Perkins as Secretary of Labor to help with the implementation of the New Deal; and after 9/11, George W. Bush added Tom Ridge, head of the newly created Department of Homeland Security, to help with the national war on terror.

Departments which comprise the U.S. cabinet

Each of the cabinet members is not only responsible for their areas of expertise but they also make up part of the line of succession to the presidency.

We hear daily of the Trump administration’s next choices for cabinet members and understanding the purpose of the cabinet as a whole and for each position becomes an important part of being an informed citizen. As the appointments are confirmed and special elections are called to fill the vacancies, iVoterGuide will bring you all the information you need to vote wisely!