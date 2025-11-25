Home Opinion Viral Dearborn City Council video: An ex-Muslim's reaction

The moment I watched the video of that brave man standing up at the Dearborn City Council meeting, something stirred inside of me. There was a clarity in his voice that cut through the fog of political correctness and a conviction that reminded me how much courage it takes to speak truth in a culture where truth itself has been rebranded as hate.



He was not rude, and he was not driven by malice. He simply stated what many Americans know in their hearts yet feel increasingly afraid to articulate. The atmosphere in the room shifted immediately because truth always forces people to confront what they would rather ignore.

We are witnessing a historic transformation across America. This recent election cycle cemented the political rise of Islamists in public office with 280 Muslims now serving across federal, state and local government. Six of them are mayors, including Abdullah Hammoud in Dearborn. Elections can produce officials of any background, yet the scale of this rise is not accidental. It mirrors exactly what the Muslim Brotherhood promised in their internal documents 30 years ago, revealed during the Holy Land Foundation terror financing trial. They called it a civilizational jihad. Their words, not mine. Their plan involved softening America through cultural influence, political infiltration, and demographic expansion. The strategy is unfolding exactly as documented, and still, many people refuse to acknowledge it.

The modern West seems to have collectively forgotten the lessons of history. After the collapse of the Ottoman Empire following World War I, Islamic thought leaders announced a shift in the global struggle. Military conquest had failed. The new plan was to expand through demographics, exploit Western religious freedom, and pursue political power from within. They laid this out openly at conferences and published writings. The ideology of expansion never changed. Only the strategy adapted to modern realities. It is astonishing to watch people claim that these observable outcomes are unrelated to the very strategy that was clearly articulated by the ideologues who crafted it.

Islam is not merely a private spiritual system. It has always been a global expansionist ideology dating back to the seventh century when it spread beyond the Arabian Peninsula. This history is not up for debate. It is documented in the annals of every region touched by Islamic conquest. Nations fell under its armies; cultures were reshaped, and entire populations submitted because submission is the heart of the system. The centuries passed and geopolitical structures changed, yet the mindset of expansion never disappeared. The 21st-century pedestrian form of Islamist political influence looks different from the armies of the seventh century, yet the goals mirror the same desire to subdue and reshape societies according to Islamic norms.

Political correctness is the great silencer of our age. People are so afraid of being labeled a bigot that they refuse to speak honestly about Sharia law and what it represents. Sharia is not compatible with Western civilization. It reduces women to second-class status, punishes speech that criticizes Muhammad, restricts religious freedom, enforces the supremacy of Islam, and prescribes death for apostasy. I would be executed in several Muslim countries today for converting to Christianity. This is not an exaggeration. This is reality for millions of people worldwide. Westerners who have never experienced life under Sharia law conveniently dismiss these concerns as fear-mongering because it is easier than facing the truth.

The spiritual confusion in America today provides fertile ground for ideologies that oppose our foundational values. Our culture has drifted away from the Judeo-Christian ethic that shaped the conscience of this nation. A vacuum formed in its place. Vacuums do not remain empty. They attract ideologies that promise identity and purpose. This is why Islamism, Marxism, and even occultism are gaining influence among young people who no longer understand the spiritual heritage that once anchored this nation. We are watching a generation raised on moral relativism struggle to discern the difference between truth and manipulation. When the foundations crumble, people cling to any structure that offers meaning, even if it leads them into bondage.

The man in Dearborn reminded us that citizens still have agency. His words were a clarion call to remember that public engagement matters. Local councils, school boards and city halls are where cultural battles are won or lost. People who cherish Judeo-Christian values must show up, speak out and refuse to surrender the public square. We cannot simply complain about the direction of the country while remaining absent from the forums where decisions are made. Elections are determined by people who participate. Culture is shaped by those who refuse to remain silent. Our stewardship requires courage, persistence and faith that God honors those who stand for truth.

There is a disturbing trend among some community members who instantly equate any concern about Islamism with fascism or racism. That meeting made it painfully clear how far the indoctrination has gone. This reaction is not rooted in thoughtful analysis. It is rooted in fear, identity politics and the weaponization of language. People have been conditioned to believe that defending Western values is equivalent to hatred. They cannot distinguish between a critique of an ideology and hostility toward individuals. This confusion serves the interests of those who wish to silence legitimate concerns. It is an emotional shield used to avoid engaging with what is being said.

The truth is that America is at a crossroads. Our nation faces the same cultural pressures that reshaped England, France, Belgium, and Sweden. Those nations once believed they were too advanced and too sophisticated to fall to ideological subversion. They welcomed parallel legal structures, tolerated no-go zones, excused rising antisemitism, and surrendered their Christian foundations in the name of tolerance. Their silence allowed aggressive ideologies to fill the void. We are watching the same trajectory develop here. The question is whether Americans will learn from Europe’s mistakes or repeat them.

Faith requires vigilance. The Lord calls us to be both gentle and wise. Gentleness does not mean silence in the face of deception. Wisdom does not mean surrendering truth for the sake of comfort. Christians must reclaim the confidence that our values matter in the public square. Our nation was built upon them. The freedoms we enjoy flow from the belief that every person bears the image of God. When ideologies arise that deny these truths, ignoring them is not compassion. It is negligence.

The man who spoke in Dearborn displayed the kind of courage that this moment requires. He laid out facts and challenged a community to look at reality rather than hide behind slogans. His example should inspire believers across the nation to step into their own roles as defenders of truth. The battle before us is not merely political. It is spiritual. It is a struggle for the soul of our nation, and it will be won through conviction, prayer and action. America can still choose a path of clarity, strength and moral resolve.

God is raising voices for such a time as this. The question is whether we will listen.