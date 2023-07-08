Were you purchased for God with Christ’s blood?

The fifth chapter in the Book of Revelation describes a scene in Heaven when “the four living creatures and the 24 elders fell down before the Lamb … and they sang a new song:

‘You are worthy to take the scroll and to open its seals, because you were slain, and with your blood you purchased men for God from every tribe and language and people and nation. You have made them to be a kingdom and priests to serve our God…’” (Rev. 5:8-10).

Does that passage of Scripture refer to you? That is to say, do you belong to yourself, or were you purchased for God with Christ’s blood?

Even though the Bible states that “Christ died for sins once for all” (1 Peter 3:18), multitudes of people do not yet believe that Jesus shed his blood for their sins. And “without faith, it is impossible to please God” (Hebrews 11:6). What about you? What do you believe Jesus accomplished by dying on the cross and shedding his blood for sinners?

Those who belong to Christ realize they were purchased with his blood. It is by far the highest purchase price in the history of the world. Acts 20 records the Apostle Paul instructing the elders of the church in Ephesus: “Be shepherds of the church of God, which he bought with his own blood” (v. 28).

St. Peter writes, “For you know that it was not with perishable things such as silver or gold that you were redeemed from the empty way of life handed down to you from your forefathers, but with the precious blood of Christ, a lamb without blemish or defect” (1 Peter 1:18-19).

Paul points to this purchase when instructing Christians to walk in purity and abstain from sexual relations outside of marriage: “Flee from sexual immorality … You are not your own; you were bought at a price. Therefore, honor God with your body” (1 Corinthians 6:18-20).

Do you want to belong to God, or would you rather be your own lord and savior? Do you prefer to live and eventually die having done it your way, or do you want to do things God’s way?

Were you redeemed by the blood of the Lamb? You can believe it and receive it, or you can reject the Savior’s sacrifice on the cross if you insist on ignoring God. But please be advised: Those who choose to continually ignore God always live to regret it.

If you are not a follower of Christ, you do not yet realize why it is so critical to be justified by the blood of Jesus. When you stand before him as your Judge one day, you will either be forgiven or unforgiven.

Paul wrote to believers: “Since we have now been justified by his blood, how much more shall we be saved from God’s wrath through him!” (Romans 5:9). “You were bought at a price; do not become slaves of men” (1 Corinthians 7:23).

Are you saved or lost? Is it well with your soul, or are you outside of God’s family due to unbelief? Those who repent of their sins and believe the good news are instantly saved, redeemed, justified, born again and forgiven. And new believers instantly begin to follow Christ.

What about your immediate family? How many of them are followers of Christ, and how many of them remain trapped in unbelief? Do you pray often for their salvation?

One day Paul was addressing some leaders of the Jews “from morning till evening. He explained and declared to them the kingdom of God and tried to convince them about Jesus from the Law of Moses and from the Prophets. Some were convinced by what he said, but others would not believe. They disagreed among themselves …” (Acts 28:23-25).

This has always been the case. There are always some who agree with the message of the Gospel and believe it, and others who disagree with God’s plan of salvation and reject it. Sadly, many people do not see the relevance for themselves. They do not believe they were purchased with the Messiah's blood. And they do not believe they need the Savior's blood to wash away their sins.

What about you? Do you need to be forgiven and have your sins washed away by the blood of Jesus?

How many of God’s commandments have you broken in your lifetime? How many times have you sinned with your thoughts and your words? And how often has your behavior violated God’s perfect standard? How do you expect to have all of those sins forgiven? By your sincerity? Your church attendance? Your good works? None of those things can wash away a single sin.

Do you realize what will happen on Judgment Day if you enter God’s courtroom without the forgiveness of your sins? Is that divine appointment even on your radar? “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, that each one may receive what is due him for the things done while in the body, whether good or bad” (2 Corinthians 5:10).

Charles Spurgeon is known as the “Prince of Preachers.” He said, “Morality may keep you out of jail, but it takes the blood of Jesus to keep you out of Hell.”

Jesus proclaimed, “Unless you repent, you too will all perish” (Luke 13:3). Repentance is absolutely necessary in order to be saved. “Godly sorrow brings repentance that leads to salvation and leaves no regret, but worldly sorrow brings death” (2 Corinthians 7:10). People with worldly sorrow are sorry they got caught. People with godly sorrow turn away from their sins and run into the arms of our merciful Savior.

“See what this godly sorrow has produced in you: what earnestness, what eagerness to clear yourselves, what indignation, what alarm, what longing, what concern, what readiness to see justice done” (2 Corinthians 7:11).

Does that describe your heart today? Are you alarmed over your sins and eager to have them washed away? Or are you content to sin and do things that are offensive to God? Are you concerned about your sins, or are you complacent about breaking God’s commandments?

Were you purchased for God with Christ’s blood, or do you reject Jesus and the price he paid for sinners on the cross? God loves you. Christ died for you. Jesus will gladly save you. The Holy Spirit is willing to convert you. “Today, if you hear his voice, do not harden your heart” (Hebrews 3:7).