What is the theme of the Bible? Why are we sent to proclaim the Gospel? These questions are fundamental.

If we can understand the theme of the Bible, then we will understand why we are sent to proclaim the Gospel.

To understand what the Gospel is all about, we need to listen carefully to the words of the prophets, the ancients, and Jesus Christ. If we listen closely, we will hear this reoccurring theme concerning a coming judgment.

Let us follow this theme by starting with some stories from the first book of the Bible, Genesis.

1. Noah and The Great Flood

God called out to Noah, and when he did, this was what he said to Noah in Genesis 6:13-14. “The end of all flesh is come before me; for the earth is filled with violence through them; and behold, I will destroy them with the earth. Make thee an ark of gopher wood; rooms shalt thou make in the ark, and shalt pitch it within and without with pitch.” God warned Noah that He was sending a flood to destroy all life on earth, and in response to that revelation, God told Noah to build an ark. Upon receiving this instruction, Noah did what he was told to do and ultimately his actions saved his own life as well as the lives of his family.

2. Lot and the Destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah

Let us now look at what God told Lot and his household before destroying Sodom and Gomorrah. Genesis 19:12-13 says “Hast thou here any besides? son in law, and thy sons, and thy daughters, and whatsoever thou hast in the city, bring them out of this place: For we will destroy this place, because the cry of them is waxen great before the face of the LORD; and the LORD hath sent us to destroy it.” But this revelation came with a grave warning.

In verse 17, Lot and his family were instructed to not look back on the city as they escaped. Upon receiving that revelation, Lot took his family out of the city escaping the judgment of God that was sent upon the city for their rebellion. Unfortunately, Lot lost his wife because she made the choice to look back at the city and became a pillar of salt for her disobedience.

3. Joseph and The Great Famine

The other event we can look at is the story of Joseph in Egypt. Genesis 41:28-31 says “Behold, there come seven years of great plenty throughout all the land of Egypt: And there shall arise after them seven years of famine; and all the plenty shall be forgotten in the land of Egypt; and the famine shall consume the land; and the plenty shall not be known in the land by reason of that famine following; for it shall be very grievous.” In this part of Joseph's story, Pharoah received multiple dreams and God used Joseph to interpret them. Joseph warned Pharoah of a coming famine that would destroy the land.

We can go on and on showing examples of God sending out a warning before He sends judgment upon the earth, and to whom He sends the warning.

To answer our original questions, the theme of the Bible is concerning a coming judgment, and we are sent to proclaim the Gospel because the message is about how we are to prepare for God’s wrath against a sinful world.