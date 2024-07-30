Home Opinion When did you last think: 'Why do I have so much?'

We all think we deserve more: it’s an entitlement thing. But when was the last time we stopped to ask ourselves why we have so much? While there’s no question there are those with more, most of the eight billion people on our planet have less. Why is this? Does God love us more than others?

There’s an interesting little phrase in the New Testament that's often connected to God's blessing: so that. What it's telling us is that God blesses us not only for our own benefits but so that we can be conduits, or channels, of His goodness to others. It's the story of what happens when the love and power of God are alive and active in our humanity. Let's list a few of these:

“Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God” (2 Corinthians 1:3-4 NIV).

God comes to our rescue not only for our own comfort but so that we can be conduits of that same comfort to others who are hurting. It's the reality of divinity living through our humanity.

How about the blessing of money? Keep reading:

“And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work … You will be enriched in every way so that you can be generous on every occasion, and through us, your generosity will result in thanksgiving to God” (2 Corinthians 9:10-12 NIV).

Paul thanked the church in Corinth for their generosity in helping those in Israel suffering from a famine, and then reminds them that God will continue to increase their supply of money so it can continue to flow through them to meet the needs of others.

My wife and I have made it a habit for many years not to automatically assume unexpected income is for us. Are we just the conduits? Sometimes, the answer is yes, and other times, no. It’s never a guilt thing but simply a response to knowing God wants to love and bless the world through us.

Here’s another one:

“God saved you by His grace when you believed … For we are God's masterpiece. He has created us anew in Christ Jesus so that we can do the good things He planned for us long ago (Ephesians 2:8,10 NLT).

God created each of us with a uniqueness unlike anyone on the planet. Most of us look for ways to use our unique wiring in our vocations, which is good. But God tells us there’s more. He’s hard-wired us from the very beginning so that His power and goodness can flow through our uniqueness in His story of loving and redeeming the world.

One more. When the Apostle Paul was on trial for his life in Rome, no one showed up to support him. No one! Then we read this remarkable statement:

“But the Lord stood with me and strengthened me so that through me the proclamation might be fully accomplished and all the Gentiles might hear; and I was rescued out of the lion's mouth” (2 Timothy 4:17 NASB).

God didn't keep Paul alive just so he could play one more round of golf, watch one more Super Bowl, or finally get to check that Mediterranean cruise off his bucket list. God loved the world so much that He was going to keep Paul alive a little longer so that more people could hear the good news of Jesus and experience a forever relationship with the living God. Think about that next time you find yourself asking God for a longer life.

It’s great to enjoy the endless blessings of God, but don’t stop there. Get in the habit of asking “why,” then moving to the “so that.”

It’s all part of the great adventure of walking with Jesus in the world He loves.