Home Opinion When rest for pastors is absolutely essential

“Oh, that I had wings like a dove; then I would fly away and rest. I would fly far away to the quiet of the wilderness” (Psalm 55:6-7).



We all need rest. I mean c’mon, even God rested after His amazing handiwork was complete. The difference is, God didn’t “need” anything, but created rest as GOOD and necessary, so He built it into our intricate needs. Jesus also took time regularly to get away from the crowds to rest. The triune God does it perfectly, but I’m afraid we do it miserably. Why do I say that? Because I understand how schedules, activities, kids, work, church, hobbies, entertainment, social media, and phones can keep us going, going, going, and then gone. So, I’m sure that all of us could do a better job at resting.

But this post is geared specifically towards the pastor. And what about the pastor?

Being a pastor has been one of the most rewarding and fulfilling blessings that I have known in this life! It is a beautiful calling, and as a messenger of biblical truth, and carefully navigating from that compass, I can tell you that I have felt very ill equipped at times. I can also tell you that all of the above-mentioned distractions apply to the pastor, and to add to that, the weight of God’s work on their shoulders, needs, complaints, and criticism they face from God’s people. The pastor is the receptacle for the entire church’s grief and pain. On top of that, the need to love and shepherd all (not just some) people well – all from the human standpoint. Then there’s the task of managing God’s church, their children and marriage, and their own personal well-being – well. And then finally, consider the enormous amount of pressure for them and their family not to fail. And oh yeah, I almost forgot — finding the time to prepare a sermon because Sunday is always coming!



I served as a volunteer leader in a church for years before being called into pastoral ministry. I’m grateful I’ve had both experiences because it helps me understand both sides of the ministry coin. I can tell you when it comes to being a pastor, one doesn’t fully understand the above expectations and pressure (at times, self-imposed) unless they’ve served or are serving in that role. There is an expectation for the pastor to handle all things well, and even though that seems reasonable, it is unrealistic and unlikely. Listen carefully, a pastor is always “on,” and I guarantee you, they’re always feeling it. Rest? Sure. But I can assure you, for a pastor, they will struggle at it, and especially, emotionally.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

What would it look like for a pastor to rest? Sure, enjoying some of their favorite things could be helpful. As odd as it sounds, exercise would also be helpful. Getting a night’s sleep with being able to shut the mind off would go a long way. But what about protecting their day off by setting boundaries so that the ministry doesn’t interrupt it? Or taking a sabbatical! How about a pastor’s retreat? A place where a pastor can get away. A place where they along with their spouse can receive care, compassion, confidentiality, and consultation. A place where they could rest, recharge, and rethink. In my opinion, that right there is the best rest a pastor could receive, and it’s very doable. Looking back on our times of weariness, this would have been like an oasis in a desert.

And what about the benefits? Here are a few:

Strengthened overall well-being.

Spiritual and emotional revitalization.

Increased physical stamina.

Decreased loneliness and depression.

Renewed hope for God’s calling.

New resources to access.

Connection and encouragement from an outside spiritual source, and an ally for Kingdom work.

In my third post of The Pastor's Trilogy, my wife, Cindy, and I are excited to share with you what God is calling us to do to help pastors rest and rest well. It is a dream and vision that God birthed in us four years ago and by His grace and strength, we will continue to see it through!