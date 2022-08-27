Why Christians should covet the full anointing of the Holy Spirit

A common erroneous belief circulating nowadays is that it is only ordained ministers that are called to ministry, while the other Christians without ministerial portfolios are not. In my country Nigeria, those who are perceived to be anointed are giving special treatments and privileges for the respect their status carries. That is why people are afraid to correct pastors even when it is obvious that they are not getting things right. They often use Psalm 105 (“touch not my anointed”) to defend their position.

A survey of the Old Testament shows that there are three main forms of anointing: Anointing of the leper (Leviticus 14), anointing of the priest (Exodus 30:30) and anointing of the king (1 Samuel 10:1, 16:13). The three anointing are for justification, sanctification and authority, respectively. Leprosy is a typology of sin and makes the person who is infected to be unworthy. When a leprous patient receives the leper's anointing, he is cleansed and is allowed back into society. Before anyone is ordained a priest, he is anointed to be holy and separated for God. And finally, Kings are anointed before they assume the position of authority and power.

It is important to note that the only full and true anointing was restored by Christ through the Holy Spirit: “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised” (Luke 4:18).

Jesus had a priestly and kingly anointing, and anyone who believes in Him is justified and anointed to be a priest. Believers are a royal priesthood and are supposed to operate under the anointing of the king and the priest combined. “But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should shew forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvelous light” (1 Peter 2:9).

The unfortunate thing today is that some Christians do not even know that they are anointed.

However, miracles and signs mean nothing without holiness. Some notable pastors who were filled with power and performed notable miracles have also been involved in sexual scandals and financial fraud. Saul, David and Solomon did not finish well because they had the anointing that released power upon them but lacked holiness. Power without holiness leads to ministerial failure.

On the other hand, there are ministers of the Gospel who are set apart for God's work but lack the power of God to accomplish the work entrusted to them. This group lays emphasis on legalistic holiness and condemns others whom they feel are not as holy as they are. They live like the Pharisees. Their case is compounded by religious fanaticism and spiritual pride as they claim knowledge but lack the power associated with Christ.

For us to obey the mandate of the Great Commission, we must join boldness with holiness. Lasting spiritual power can only be found in a holy life. Believers must crave for sanctification which can only be provided by the Holy Spirit. It is an error and a deception to live a life of divided anointing. Power without holiness leads to destruction, and holiness without power leads to self-righteousness.