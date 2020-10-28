Christians, how are you not voting for Donald Trump?

The Christian vote matters now more than ever and it is time for the Church to wake up.

If tomorrow we were to learn that religious liberty was lost in this country, it will not be the responsibility of secularists, but the Church who was derelict in their response to the rising threat of postmodern deconstruction and the totalitarian state.

Today, there is a dangerous game of moral equivalency being played by prominent leaders in evangelical circles. They foolishly place higher premium on personal pietism in pursuit of a more aesthetic spirituality, rather than engage in the messy ordeals of public life that consequently impact millions of lives with far greater effect. John Piper’s more recent article highlights this pietistic view and the Left wastes no time in employing these arguments in hopes that the evangelical voting block will become divided both now and in years to come.

Make no mistake. This is the most consequential election in our lifetime. Tone, tweets, past indiscretions and the moral failing of any individual matters, not just for Donald Trump. God will certainly hold all individuals to account. But Christians will not remain guiltless in the eyes of God if we consign millions to the merciless slaughter of Planned Parenthood, surrender the liberties of our churches and our children, or, capitulate to the same totalitarian Socialism our great-grandparents fought to liberate Europe from.

Your vote matters in the preservation of these liberties, not only now but for generations of those who come after you. There is no greater offense or moral consequence than surrendering a nation.

So, here is why I am voting to re-elect President Trump and you should too.

President Trump is the most pro-life president in history. With the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, the President has now placed 3 conservative on the Supreme Court and appointed over 200 federal judges who are right-leaning, pro-life, constitutionalist judges. He was the first sitting president to ever attend the annual March for Life. Trump has sought to defund Planned Parenthood; reformed Title X funds to no longer fund abortion facilities; reinstituted the Mexico City policy, which prevents federal funding for private abortion providers; and ceased funding for the United Nations Population Fund, which “supports, or participates in the management of, a program of coercive abortion or involuntary sterilization.”

These are just a few of Trump’s pro-life policies and accomplishments in just three and half years. Biden and the Democrats, however, support tax-payer funded abortion on demand with virtually no restrictions, including up to the moment just before birth. This a bloodstained curse upon our country and should by no means be treated with moral equivalency.

The Trump administration has also championed the cause of religious liberty, and this current moment has proven exactly what Leftists and statists believe concerning the role of the Church. They’ve treated the Church with contempt and as a nonessential public service. This is not up for negotiation and religious liberty is not suspended in a moment of crisis.

In case you need reminding, President Trump signed an executive order in his first few months of office, protecting both free speech and religious liberty. Attorney General Bill Barr has also worked to protect churches and religious groups during Covid-19 who have been unfairly targeted.

By contrast, the Obama administration with Joe Biden, waged war on religious liberty going after organizations like the Little Sisters of the Poor for refusing to provide contraceptives to employees, including the Plan B abortion pill – a clear violation of religious conviction and liberty. The Trump administration, however, promptly created an exemption to protect the religious groups from this mandate.

Trump’s administration has also supported Colorado baker Jack Phillips, who has been the consummate target of the Left attempting to force him to participate in same-sex wedding ceremonies and violate his closely held religious beliefs.

Under Trump, religious institutions are not banned from public life or barred from receiving public funding. To this administration, separation of church and state means the government cannot infringe on the right to the free exercise of religion granted in the Constitution. The Obama-Biden administration relegated freedom of religion to a private matter of conscience which could not be acted upon.

Worse, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, have been supporters of Do No Harm Act and the Equality Act which seeks to trample on the Constitution, suppress free speech, and relegate the church to the sacred hour of worship with no freedom to engage in public life or outside the doors of a religious sanctuary.

A vote for President Trump is a vote to ensure our liberties are safeguarded and not put to the test of a radical Congress who has promised to dismantle the Constitutional protections as we know it.

President Trump has also passed the First Step Act which is the most consequential and meaningful piece of legislation regarding criminal justice in over 30 years. It invokes biblical principles for the redemption and restoration of nonviolent criminals to ensure a second chance at life while reducing recidivism and mass incarceration.

This bill further highlighted the value of President Trump’s faith advisory council which has been instrumental in guiding the president on policies impacting families, communities, and churches.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s contempt for religious freedom and surge towards socialism should automatically disqualify them from receiving a Christian’s vote. Socialism has produced incalculable human suffering on the world and has been responsible for well over 100 million deaths worldwide. It has been tried repeatedly throughout human history and it has always failed with damning consequence.

President Trump’s record speaks for itself. In 2016, no Christian was uninformed concerning Trump’s checkered past, but everyone was certain that a Hillary Clinton presidency would be devastating. We all had hoped that by what Trump had promised, he would be better than Hillary – he has proven that a thousand fold.

Trump is now running on a record.

David Sound recently wrote, “I Didn’t Vote For Trump In 2016, But I’d Crawl Over Broken Glass To Vote For Him Now.”

We all now know President Trump, his administration, his policies and his record. We also know the violent Left that shut down churches, rioted in the streets, and burned down small businesses. A Harris-Biden administration would most certainly continue to support this behavior well into 2021.

In 2020, Christians have no moral dilemma except that of their own making. This is not a time for foolish pride, moral obfuscation or aesthetic spiritual nonsense. These challenges are real but the choice is simple. This is a time for choosing.

I choose life, faith and freedom. I choose President Trump.

