Home Opinion Why Keanu Reeves frequently thinks about death

Actor Keanu Reeves told BBC News recently, "I'm 59, so I'm thinking about death all the time. I'm young old." "Hopefully it's not crippling, but hopefully it's sensitized us to an appreciation of the breath we have, and the relationships that we have the potential to have," Reeves said.

Solomon in all of his wisdom offered the following insight: "It is better to go to a house of mourning than to go to a house of feasting, for death is the destiny of every man; the living should take this to heart" (Ecclesiastes 7:2).

Keanu Reeves fully realizes that his final breath on Earth is much closer now than when he began his acting career 40 years ago. Reeves had his "breakthrough role in the science-fiction comedy "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" (1989), and he reprised his role in the sequel "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey" (1991)."

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Movies provide some temporary entertainment in a world where each one of us is drawing closer every day to our own death. But unlike the starring role Keanu Reeves had as Neo in "The Matrix" (1999), life on planet Earth is far more consequential than a science fiction action film. You see, what happens on Earth stays in eternity.

The life expectancy today is about 73 years for men and about 79 years for women. It is prudent to reflect upon our mortality, especially since death is just the beginning of our eternal existence in one of two locations. No one knows more about eternity than our Creator, who said, "I am the Alpha and the Omega, the First and the Last, the Beginning and the End" (Revelation 22:13).

A few verses later God's Word provides this phenomenal invitation: "The Spirit and the bride say, 'Come!' And let him who hears say, 'Come!' Whoever is thirsty, let him come; and whoever wishes, let him take the free gift of the water of life" (Revelation 22:17).

Spiritual thirst is a curious thing. Those who become thirsty for God's living water discover just how easy it is to drink and receive everlasting life. Jesus said, "If a man is thirsty, let him come to me and drink. Whoever believes in me, as the Scripture has said, streams of living water will flow from within him" (John 7:37-38).

Keanu Reeves has worked for decades to amass a net worth of $380 million. When it comes to eternal life in Heaven, however, it is impossible to work your way into Paradise. Salvation is a gift that can only be received by faith as you trust the Savior to wash away your sins. This is why the last chapter of the Bible contains an invitation to anyone who is thirsty to "take the free gift of the water of life."

Have you taken this free gift by faith? Are you trying to work your way into Heaven, or are you relying upon the sacrifice Jesus made on the cross to pay for your sins? Your noble deeds cannot wash away a single sin, but "the blood of Jesus Christ cleanses us from all sin" (1 John 1:7) as we believe in Jesus as our Savior.

Keanu Reeves said, "I went to Catholic boys' school for a year, but that was to play hockey. Religion class was quite contentious for me." Unfortunately, many people have had only a contentious experience with religion, but have never entered into a warm and loving relationship with Jesus Christ. Christians are forgiven sinners who follow Christ and seek to do His will in all things.

Christianity is often described as more of a relationship than a religion. A relationship with God begins when a person receives Jesus as Savior, whereas religion involves jumping through religious hoops as you strive to earn your way into Heaven. It is impossible to earn salvation, which is why the Messiah gave His life on the cross for our sins. The Bible declares, "If righteousness could be gained through the Law, Christ died for nothing" (Galatians 2:21).

In an interview with the Associated Press in 2005, Keanu was asked, "What are your notions of Heaven and Hell, eternal damnation vs. eternal bliss?" Reeves said, "Well, I hope I get the bliss. And I know I'm going to have to work for it."

This notion that a person's entrance into Heaven is something you must earn is completely false. The Apostle John penned the truth about how to enter God's eternal family: "Yet to all who received Him, to those who believed in His name, He gave the right to become children of God" (John 1:12).

You can see for yourself how often Jesus discussed Heaven and Hell by simply reading the first four books of the New Testament: Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. You may be greatly surprised by what you discover.

Reeves hopes his frequent thoughts about death alert him to the relationships that he still has the opportunity to experience. But there is only one relationship that can get Keanu into Heaven.

Movies like “The Matrix” provide a temporary diversion and a fictional story, whereas Heaven and Hell are real places where billions of people will exist throughout eternity. God wants Keanu to know that there is only one way to escape Hell and gain entrance into Heaven. Jesus said, "I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me" (John 14:6).

Jesus also said, "I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies; and whoever lives and believes in me will never die. Do you believe this?" (John 11:25-26)

As Keanu Reeves continues to contemplate death, what about you? Have you made your reservation in Heaven, and are you following Christ today? The clock is ticking ever closer to the day when your soul will instantly depart from your body at the moment of your death. So, where will you spend eternity?