Why this pro-life advocate isn't celebrating the Roe v. Wade reversal

On June 24, 2022, the United States Supreme Court passed an otherwise unfathomable ruling; they deemed the 1973 Roe v. Wade verdict as a poorly decided edict and overturned it, allowing individual states to make their own decisions on abortion rights. The countless innocent lives that were lost now have their vindication.

However, while this judicial decision is remarkable and miraculous, statistics show that not much has changed. A Forbes article cites a recent study done by the Society of Family Planning, revealing that "the number of abortions in the U.S. each month is 'similar if not higher' than the abortion rate before the Supreme Court overturned Roe." There seem to be several factors at play here, including some states expanding their abortion laws, even becoming "sanctuaries" for pregnant women seeking a reprieve from their "burden" as their respective states have outlawed their "right to choose," and women's increased accessibility to the "morning after pill" Levonorgestrel. Additionally, when Roe was overturned, pro-abortion advocacy leaders and like-minded politicians entered panic mode, utilizing their vast resources to the fullest extent possible and using whatever means necessary to "make abortion great again."

We saw our president, a Roman Catholic, express his anger on this "setback" to women's rights and vowed to reestablish abortion as a federal law. Our vice president, who embarked on a nationwide "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" campaign beginning on the 51st anniversary of Roe v Wade, and even more horrid, became the first vice president/president to publicly tour an abortion clinic while in office. And the (former) Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, also Catholic, who acted brazenly towards her diocesan archbishop, Salvatore Cordilione, after he refused her the Eucharist unless she repented for her pro-abortion lobbying; likely too soon to have been coincidental, and for the whole world to see, she practically thumbed her nose at him when she received communion at The Vatican from Pope Francis himself.

Although heartbreaking, it's certainly not surprising that those powerbrokers in the Democrat party, where abortion is a massive part of their platform, try to twist, turn, manipulate, and stir up the masses to revolt. They have a large fan base of people who believe that a "woman's right to choose" is her birthright, and they think that if they stoke the fires enough, not only will abortion become a federal law again, but also they will gain even more electoral power. These government leaders, along with those in charge of pro-abortion lobbying groups and within the media, are being guided by the demonic — whether intentional or not. May God have mercy on them and that they will repent before it's too late.

But, my mind, especially, goes to those unwittingly caught up in the mob-like mentality, especially women, over the "loss of their reproductive freedoms," watching them cry out in agony as if their world has come to an end. And the screams of those leading the protest chants sound inhuman, from the most guttural depths, like from a different world. (Indeed, they likely are.) It'd be so easy to lump all of these people together as heartless, ruthless individuals who have no regard for the unborn and that their justification and bragging about having had abortions is the epitome of sociopathic behavior; however, in taking a step back, I venture that some, if not most of these women; even those with the loudest voices are covering up what deep inside they know is true: abortion is murder, and they have shed their unborn children's blood.

Sigmund Freud is widely regarded as the father of modern psychology. He is best known for his psychosexual theories, which are archaic and bizarre to most, even within the profession today. Despite this, however, some of his other concepts are genius and give keen insight into the subconscious mind. He established the Defense Mechanism theory, which his daughter, Anna, later fleshed out in more explicit understandings. Its premise is as follows: Everyone has thoughts, ideas, feelings, and impulses that they deem unacceptable. To prevent anxiety/fear/guilt/shame for facing those matters head-on, people unwittingly utilize different coping methods to deflect from reality. There is a long list of defensive mechanism subtypes, all making sense. One, however, stands out most to me in this regard, particularly for those screaming "My body; my choice" the loudest: Reaction Formation.

As Psychology Today explains, Reaction Formation "is a defense mechanism in which people express the opposite of their true feelings, sometimes to an exaggerated extent. For instance, a man who feels insecure about his masculinity might act overly aggressive. Or a woman with substance use disorder may extol the virtues of abstinence." This can be thought of in other ways, as well: Sometimes, people use their soapboxes and advocacy to bury wounds deep inside them that counter what they are actually espousing. This makes sense for those women advocating for abortion and how they claim their pregnancy terminations were good things, not bad. I contend that buried in their subconsciouses, they have deep remorse, shame, and guilt for what they did and cannot come to terms with their actions. If this is the case, these need the most support. These are the most broken, the most devastated among us, and their guttural, outward, rageful cries cover up the weeping of regret they carry deep inside them, having terminated the life of their unborn son or daughter.

How should those within the pro-life movement — especially those who call themselves Christian — react to these protestors? Should we shake our heads in derision? Should we argue with and disparage them? Christ told those crucifying Him, "Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do" (Luke 23:34 KJV). These women, caught up in the mobbed frenzy, are deep inside, suffering grief and pain for their sins. If they came to grips with what they had done, they likely could not go on living with themselves.

The Church must "be Jesus" to them and proclaim and live the Gospel's Good News. We must love our enemies and pray for those who persecute us. We must see them through the eyes of compassion and be Christ's ambassadors of healing towards them. We must not live how we are negatively portrayed by others; judgmental, "holier than thou" types who have no genuine compassion for those in need of a Savior. If we fall short on this and do not intend to change our ways, we will miss out on the most incredible ministry opportunities in our lifetimes. And, even if they don't repent, continue to curse at us, spit at us, and otherwise persecute us, Jesus calls us "blessed" with a great reward waiting in heaven; that's what matters (cf. Matthew 5:12).

No one, no matter what they have done in their lives, is out of reach of being forgiven by God. We cannot recompense our debt, but Christ still calls all of us to Him for mercy, grace, and forgiveness. He already paid the price for us from His death on Calvary 2,000 years ago. It may not change what happened in the past, but it will undoubtedly change the present and future trajectory. The forgiveness we receive for our sins reaches the lowest among us. Especially those enveloped by grief and shame from having aborted their children must see and know, through the Church, what this really means and experience His amazing Grace for themselves.