Home Opinion Why you should run to Christ’s empty tomb

The Apostle John recorded the following details regarding Christ’s resurrection from the dead: “Early on the first day of the week, while it was still dark, Mary of Magdala went to the tomb and saw that the stone had been removed from the entrance. So, she came running to Simon Peter and the other disciple, the one Jesus loved, and said, 'They have taken the Lord out of the tomb, and we don’t know where they have put him!’ So Peter and the other disciple started for the tomb. Both were running, but the other disciple outran Peter and reached the tomb first” (John 20:1-4). The “other disciple” was John himself.

You have several options once again this Easter. You can ignore the meaning of this historic event; you can view Easter merely with religious sentimentality; or you can do what Peter and John did on that glorious resurrection morning: you can run to Christ’s empty tomb in search of the Savior.

I highly encourage you to choose the latter. After all, there is no greater gift than everlasting life in Heaven where these eternal benefits will delight your soul: a perfect resurrected body; complete contentment in the presence of King Jesus; immense joy in a realm of absolute perfection; and the beauty of “a new heaven and a new earth” (Revelation 21:1).

Nothing this world has to offer can even begin to touch what Jesus gives to those who receive Him as Savior and are forgiven of their sins. So, how will you choose to respond to Christ’s empty tomb?

Jesus told Martha, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies; and whoever lives and believes in me will never die. Do you believe this?” (John 11:25-26). Jesus then proceeded to raise Lazarus from the dead (vv. 38-44).

If you will run to Christ’s empty tomb today in faith, you will be born again, justified, forgiven, saved and redeemed. Believing in Jesus involves relying upon Christ's death on the cross for the forgiveness of sins and salvation, believing that the Redeemer rose from the dead so that you too will rise with Him one day. Even a child can believe this good news, and many children do in fact believe it!

Did your parents share the Gospel with you when you were young? (see John 3:16). If not, it will likely be harder for you to accept this good news and commit your life to Christ. Not impossible, but probably harder.

My wife, Tammy, and I were both blessed to be raised by loving Christian parents. And we raised our four children to know the Gospel and love the Lord. When our children were two or three years old we would ask them, “What did Jesus do for us?” They would individually reply, “Jesus died on the cross for our sins so we can go to Heaven.”

By the grace of God, our four children have known, loved and followed the Lord for the past 25-30 years. And our two grandchildren are being raised to know the same wonderful and loving Savior. The sooner you share the Gospel with your children and grandchildren, the more likely it is that they will believe the good news.

Perhaps you have heard someone say, “Believing in Jesus is more than trust; it is also living for Jesus.” This is an incorrect definition of belief. The gift of eternal life is received through faith alone. And then the recipient of the gift instantly begins to live for Jesus. But we must not put the cart before the horse.

Jesus said, “Just as Moses lifted up the snake in the desert, so the Son of Man must be lifted up, that everyone who believes in Him may have eternal life. For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him will not perish but have everlasting life” (John 3:14-16).

Believing in Jesus happens first, and then the new believer begins to live for Christ. Whenever someone attempts to follow Christ before believing the Gospel, it doesn't work. Such a flawed approach never delivers the forgiveness of sins to a person’s soul. Forgiveness is only given out one way — through faith in Christ alone.

So, what do you believe about the cross? And what do you believe about Christ’s empty tomb? God’s Word is clear on the matter: “Whoever believes in the Son has eternal life, but whoever rejects the Son will not see life, for God’s wrath remains on him” (John 3:36).

The ramifications of belief and unbelief are as different as Heaven and Hell. In fact, you will find yourself in one of those two places 100 years from now, and probably much sooner. For all you know, this could be your last Easter. If so, are you prepared to meet your Maker? Are you forgiven of your sins?

When Jesus rose from the dead, He proved once and for all that He truly is the living Lord of the universe. Jesus said, “I am the First and the Last. I am the Living One; I was dead, and behold I am alive for ever and ever! And I hold the keys of death and Hades” (Revelation 1:17-18).

Hades is a Greek word for Hell in the New Testament. Sadly, those who go to Hell get locked inside this gruesome prison forever. And this is why it is so critical that you confess your sins today to the One who truly is the resurrection and the life.

If I were you, I wouldn’t just walk to the tomb. I would immediately start running to Christ’s empty tomb! Believe and receive. Trust and obey. Follow the Savior all the way to Paradise. You will be so glad you did!