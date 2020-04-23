Your church is worth the effort

Your discouragement is understandable. A lot is happening in the world right now. Everyone is on edge. When will the pandemic pass? Perhaps your church is not doing well. Maybe you’re tired, or disheartened. Maybe you’re hurt.

Don’t give up. Your church is worth the effort.

Some churches reek of selfishness, but even the unpleasant bodies need someone to help clean out the noxiousness. If you don’t mind body odor, then you’re probably the one God is calling to scrub a few saints. Be strong.

Don’t give up. Your church is worth the effort.

Some churches fight. A lot. Hostile churches need someone to be the example. Show them how to fight for a church, not with a church. Be brave.

Don’t give up. Your church is worth the effort.

Some churches are the butt of everyone else’s jokes. They don’t have a clue, and people scoff. I don’t think Jesus has ever — or will ever — ridicule a church. Jesus has a great sense of humor. But the church is His bride. Every congregation deserves someone who will lovingly shepherd toward a greater purpose. Be resilient.

Don’t give up. Your church is worth the effort.

Some churches are immature. The body acts like a gangly middle schooler trying to impress the girls at skate night. The people go around in circles. Energies are poured into all the wrong things. If this is your church, then be the bigger spiritual person. Middle schoolers don’t mature without guidance. Churches don’t disciple properly without a mature shepherd. Be determined.

Don’t give up. Your church is worth the effort.

It’s hard, but worth it. Selflessness can be lonely. Your peers may wonder why you stick around. Your church may not get it. But you’re not alone. The Groom is with you — always. He’ll build your church to overcome the gates of Hell. Don’t give up. Your church is worth the effort.

This piece was originally published at the Thom S. Rainer blog