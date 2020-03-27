Weekly briefing: $2T relief for Americans, Christian leaders on coronavirus, DOJ backs female athletes

We've compiled the top stories of the week. Here's what you need to know:

Senate passes $2 trillion relief package for Americans

The Senate passed this week a $2 trillion relief package, the biggest in U.S. history, to help save the economy during a pandemic that has left millions without jobs.

The package includes $1,200 for individuals and $500 for each child; an extra $600 per week on top of unemployment benefits; and $350 billion in loans for small businesses.

Amid lockdowns and social distancing, President Donald Trump said he hopes America can get back to having “packed churches” by Easter.

Christian leaders on what coronavirus signifies, how believers can respond

JD Greear says God is using coronavirus to show fragility of world

Pastor David Jeremiah on whether there’s a connection between COVID-19 and the End Times

Francis Chan says this is one of the greatest opportunities to reach the lost

Ravis Zacharias: Make sure your relationship with God is strong

“God is saying ... the world you are living in is not as secure as you think it is, and you need to rethink the foundations that you have.” — J.D. Greear

DOJ backs female athletes in lawsuit against pro-transgender policy

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a statement of interest in support of three female high school athletes who are suing Connecticut public schools over allowing trans-identified females to compete in women’s sports.

The DOJ argued that men and women have “real physiological differences” and allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports “deprives those women of the single-sex athletic competitions that are one of the marquee accomplishments of Title IX.”

“Allowing males to compete in the female category isn’t fair and destroys girls’ athletic opportunities.” — Christiana Holcomb of Alliance Defending Freedom

Some states call for halt on abortions during pandemic

Officials in several states, including Ohio, Texas and Tennessee, have ordered abortion clinics to halt abortions to comply with guidelines to suspend all elective and medically unnecessary surgeries.

This would help preserve personal protective equipment for healthcare professionals in the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

CP’s interview with Dream Center pastor Matthew Barnett on the worsening homeless epidemic

Pray for

Christians in India who face persecution almost daily

Christians in Burma whose villages have been targeted by the Burmese army

