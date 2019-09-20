Weekly briefing: Christian artists ruling, Wheaton students sue, Year of the Bible

We've compiled the top stories of the week. Here's what you need to know:

Ariz. high court says Christians artists can’t be forced to make same-sex wedding invitations

Joanna Duka and Breanna Koski, owners of Brush & Nib Studio, cannot be compelled by a local nondiscrimination ordinance to make wedding invitations for same-sex marriages, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Monday.

The high court ruled that the Phoenix law violates the artists’ free speech protections and their free exercise rights under the state’s Free Exercise of Religion Act.

“These women of deep religious faith gladly serve everyone, including those in the LGBT community; their faith simply prevents them from expressing certain messages for anyone. So this case is not about whether businesses can decline to serve an entire class of people. It is about whether artists can freely choose which messages their own art conveys.” — Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys representing Duka and Koski

Wheaton College students sue Chicago after being prohibited from evangelizing in park

Four students from Wheaton College are suing the city of Chicago after facing opposition and being prohibited by security from evangelizing at Millennium Park.

They are seeking an injunction against such rules as a ban on “disruptive conduct” and “solicitation” at the public venue, arguing that the provisions “unduly restrict speech.”

“We desire to exercise our constitutional right to free speech through sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ.” — sophomore Matt Swart

US abortions at lowest level since 1973

A new report from the pro-choice Guttmacher Institute found that the abortion rate dropped to 13.5 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15 to 44 in 2017, which the organization says is the “lowest rate recorded since abortion was legalized in 1973.”

The total number of abortions per year has fallen by 19 percent from 2011 to 2017, with 862,000 abortions being performed in 2017 compared to the 1,058,000 abortions in 2011.

While the report pointed to increased access to contraception as one explanation for the decline, pro-life groups say pro-life legislation has had an impact.

Missions leaders declare 2020 Year of the Bible

Missionary leaders from around the world convened this week to launch a new initiative called 2020 Global Year of the Bible.

“Many of us have envisioned A.D. 2020 Global Year of the Bible as a catalyst for perhaps a second Reformation that is centered around the word of God united by the grace, the power and the wisdom of God.” — Lloyd Estrada of World Evangelical Alliance

The movement’s goals are to pray, translate, publish, distribute, educate and motivate people to engage with God’s Word. Several stadium-sized events are in the works and those promoting the movement include Wycliffe Bible Translators, Youth With a Mission and Call2All.

Former LGBT persons testify at Freedom March

The Christian Post covered the Freedom March in Orlando last weekend, where survivors of the Pulse nightclub shooting and others testified how Jesus delivered them from the LGBT lifestyle.

Pray for:

Christians in Eritrea who are imprisoned for their faith

Eva Sherbondy, 7, who suffered a traumatic brain injury in an accident

New releases

Albums:

The Story’s Not Over by Jeremy Camp (Sept. 20)

God So Good (Live) by Life.Church Worship (Sept. 20)

Books:

What Does Your Soul Love? Eight Questions That Reveal God's Work in You by Gem and Alan Fadling (Sept. 17)

Something Needs to Change: A Call to Make Your Life Count in a World of Urgent Need by David Platt (Sept. 17)