Weekly briefing: Over 2,000 aborted babies buried, Conservative Baptist Network, NH primary

Over 2,000 aborted babies buried

The remains of 2,411 aborted babies, which were found in abortionist Ulrich "George" Klopfer’s home and car, were laid to rest at an Indiana cemetery this week.

"Each of these 2,411 was a life — a life that was terminated — and each deserves to be secure in a final resting place, with dignity and respect, as should be afforded all human beings.” — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill

The remains had been discovered in plastic bags after Klopfer, who performed tens of thousands of abortions, died last year.

New conservative network launched amid ‘woke’ trend in Southern Baptist Convention

A group of Southern Baptists launched the Conservative Baptist Network amid growing concern that the denomination is increasingly "woke" and drifting from biblical orthodoxy.

CBN is not a new denomination but an effort to restore the SBC’s emphasis on evangelism and the sufficiency of Scripture.

“I want our pastors to know that we champion the position that the Bible is enough. We want to make sure that anything we say about the Bible, that we hold the Bible in its proper esteem as not only the Word of God but enough to handle all the issues of life.” — Lee Brand, dean of Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary

NH Democratic primary: Who religious voters supported

In Tuesday’s New Hampshire Democratic primary election, Sen. Bernie Sanders came out on top, followed by Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, respectively.

As for who religious voters backed, exit polls show that 28% of those who attend religious services weekly chose Klobuchar and 16% chose Buttigieg.

Meanwhile, 34% of those who never attend religious services voted for Sanders and 22% backed Buttigieg.

Air Force removes commander’s name from prayer breakfast invitation

A U.S. Air Force base in Illinois was forced to remove a commander’s name from a prayer breakfast invitation after a secular organization complained.

The Military Religious Freedom Foundation argued that having Col. Jerimiah Heathman’s name on the invitation with an RSVP request constituted an endorsement of religion.

The invitation was edited to no longer show the commander’s name.

In case you missed it:

Pray for:

Family of 14-year-old Huma Younus, a Christian in Pakistan who was kidnapped and forced into an Islamic marriage

Ambrielle Logan, a college student whose father shot himself after killing his wife and son. He also tried to strangle Ambrielle.

New releases

Albums:

Books:

