Weekly briefing: Shootings aftermath, cross on seal, Ebola

We've compiled the top stories of the week. Here's what you need to know:

Aftermath of two shootings in US

The death toll from last weekend’s two shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, has risen to 31.

In the aftermath of the tragedies, Christian leaders have called on the country to reject white nationalism, reject anger and fear, and seek answers as to why mass shootings are taking place frequently.

Local churches in El Paso have been providing support to the affected community through counselors, blood donations and prayers.

Judge lets cross stay on Penn. county seal

A federal appeals court ruled on Thursday that the cross on Lehigh County’s seal does not violate the Constitution’s Establishment Clause.

Circuit Judge Thomas Hardiman cited the Supreme Court decision in favor of a large cross memorial on public property in Bladensburg, Maryland.

Freedom From Religion Foundation had filed a lawsuit against the county in 2016 on behalf of four local residents.

Churches help combat Ebola in DRC

World Relief is working with around 300 local churches to battle the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Along with setting up handwashing stations, churches are spreading awareness to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“Through sermons and training with leadership councils and committees in the churches, Ebola messages are being spread across congregations.” — Charles Franzen, director of humanitarian and disaster response at World Relief

More than 1,800 people have died and 2,500 infected in what has been dubbed the second-largest Ebola outbreak in history.

Boy Scouts face more allegations of sex abuse

A new lawsuit was filed this week with hundreds of former Boy Scouts alleging sexual abuse while at the organization.

At least 350 abusers have been identified after reports from some 800 men were collected.

“It is apparent that the Boy Scout Defendants continue to hide the true nature of their cover-up and the extent of the pedophilia epidemic within their organizations because the vast majority of new victims coming forward involve claims of abuse at the hands of pedophiles who are not yet identified by the Boy Scouts of America.” — lawsuit

Boy Scouts of America has apologized and said it cares for the victims.

Pray for

Family of Nigerian pastor who was killed and whose wife was abducted

