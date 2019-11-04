Louie Giglio's new children's devotional hopes to bridge the divide between God and science

Passion City Church Pastor Louie Giglio's new installment of his bestselling children's devotional, How Great Is Our God: 100 Indescribable Devotions About God and Science, encourages the next generation while bridging the divide between faith and science.

After reaching hundreds of thousands of children with the first set of devotions in 2017's Indescribable, Giglio now penned 100 additional devotions about God and science that will expand the curiosity of children with How Great Is Our God. The book includes scientific facts, photography, illustrations, and activities that cover topics such as, space and time, the human body, animals and more.

"I think that's one of the best-hidden beauties of this little devotional is it really does tear down the divide, if you will, in some ways that people try to build up between God and science,” Giglio told The Christian Post in a recent interview.

Giglio, who is gearing up to hit the road in 2020 with Winter Jam, said he does believe that it’s true that a lot of science is anti-faith and faith is anti-science. There are faith questions for anyone who takes science seriously, he maintained, but that doesn’t faze him because God’s word is forever settled and science is forever changing.

"I don't worry about all that stuff because science is an ever-moving target and very often we hear the scientists say, ‘We have now discovered something new’ or ‘We have revised what we once thought was a sure bet,’ or ‘A recent discovery has helped us see that what we thought was the case really isn't the case,’” Giglio explained.

He added, "Every time that happens, no one ever writes an article on, 'Man you can't trust science.' They just celebrate that science moved the ball further down the field again. What I take away from that is science isn't foolproof, and science isn't a finished work. It is an evolutionary process of understanding and I believe that at the end of that process is the Creator of the universe and that we are all moving, eventually, to be face to face with him.”

The popular speaker and author hopes his book to deepen kids’ appreciation for God's “wild imagination” by understanding the wonders of the universe.

"I think helping kids see, 'You don't need to be afraid of science. You don't need to be afraid of the study of the universe, the human body, plants, animals. In fact, we would encourage you to become a scientist, fall in love with biology fall in love with astronomy,” Giglio encouraged.

The Atlanta based preacher’s main message in the 100 devotionals goes beyond saying that God is the Creator of all the scientists, he wants everyone to know that such an intricate, detailed God is also “the creator of you.”

"I was reading this morning, just about the Goldilocks zone again, and how many variables have to happen for there to be life on earth and how precious this place is. It's one in 700 quintillion, I think, is the odds of there being life on Earth, that scientists say,” he concluded. “That's cool to know and that gives me some encouragement that 'hey, we're not just one more planet floating around in the universe' but it doesn't really matter until that child turns the corner and says 'that same God, who made the earth as special and precious and unique as it is, also made me special and precious and unique as I am.'”

“I love seeing that light go on in the heart and the mind of every child,” Giglio maintained.

How Great Is Our God is now available.