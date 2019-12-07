New children's book refutes 'lie' of abortion, encourages kids to stand for life

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Parents who want to instill a pro-life worldview in their children now have an illustrated children’s book they can use to encourage their kids to “speak up for life” and refute the "lies" of abortion.

Bethany Bomberger, an adoptive homeschool mother, has released a new 52-page children’s book, titled Pro-Life Kids! illustrated by Ed Kohler. The book is endorsed by leading pro-life activists such as evangelist Alveda King and Unplanned author Abby Johnson.

Bomberger, who taught in both public and private schools for 13 years, is the wife of pro-life activist Ryan Bomberger, who himself was conceived in rape and later adopted.

Together, they founded the Radiance Foundation, a nonprofit that seeks to “educate audiences about pressing societal issues and how they impact the understanding of God-given purpose.” The organization produces research materials that highlight facts about abortion.

“A lot of my heart and passion is empowering children to be leaders at a very young age and know what they believe,” Bethany Bomberger told The Christian Post in an interview.

“Part of my motivation for writing this book, in particular, was that I've had so many conversations with adults across the nation and globe who may feel that they have a pro-life worldview, yet they are not sure how to articulate a pro-life worldview age-appropriately to their kids.”

Bomberger said her goal is for the book to be a “tool” to help adults “articulate the very difficult, very important human life issue of our day: abortion.”

The book’s target age is kindergarten through sixth grade, she said.

“As a Christian, I believe that God is pro-life,” Bomberger stressed. “He sees His creation and humanity, and His heart is that we would fulfill our purposes in Him. And I really believe that was my motivation for being a teacher, for being a mentor over the years, is really stepping in and saying every life is valuable, regardless of your upbringing, your socioeconomic level.”

The book wastes little time in telling children that all people, no matter what stage they are at in life, have "equal value." The book explains that some people don’t understand that life still has value even when it's unplanned.

“Throughout history, many believed a lie,” the book reads, as it shows an illustration of a slave owner whipping black slaves.

“You are not a person,” the next page reads as it shows an illustration of a Nazi officer pointing at Jews in a concentration camp.

“Today many think the lie is still true — that babies in wombs aren’t people too,” Bomberger wrote on the next page. “Abortion is when some people say it’s okay to take that baby’s precious life away.”

Bomberger warned that there is a message being sold today that “abortion is freedom” and “abortion is healthcare.” But she said her desire is to open more eyes to the “lie” at an earlier age.

“The same evil pseudoscience of eugenics that has birthed Planned Parenthood and what is the current-day abortion industry is the same philosophy that motivated these things in history like the Holocaust,” she told CP. “[It is] where one group of people believed that they could strip humanity from another group of people. We've seen it in the Holocaust. We’ve seen it in slavery.”

“And as a teacher for many years in elementary schools, we have read books on slavery. We've read Number the Stars, which is about the Holocaust,” she added. “These are all award-winning books in elementary schools that are touching on issues that really talked about what happens when you strip humanity from a human. When you strip their personhood from them, it never turns out well.”

The book is published by Bara Publishing, an outfit founded by Bomberger that has published a number of materials including her husband’s 2016 book, Not Equal: Civil Rights Gone Wrong.

Bomberger said the new book is available on backorder at the book's website as they have already sold out of first-run copies. The book will also be available on Amazon in mid-December.