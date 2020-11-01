A Christian heart, forged in the fire A Christian heart, forged in the fire

Christians often talk about God’s work of refining us and changing us into better people. It has a nice ring to it, but in reality, it can be a pretty tough experience. To “refine” literally means “to free (something, such as metal, sugar, or oil) from impurities or unwanted material; to improve or perfect by pruning or polishing.” Refining something inherently means that we are changing that thing, we are removing substances from it – but we are ultimately making it better.



God knows our inner beings and our deepest desires, but He also knows the ways in which we can improve. He wants to make us better people, and when we follow His will and plan for our lives, we are able to live the best life possible. Proverbs 17:3 says, “The crucible for silver and the furnace for gold, but the Lord tests the heart.” Daily circumstances are not the things that will give us joy. Our heart and mindset are what God wants to turn to focus on Him. He wants to change our hearts for our own good.

