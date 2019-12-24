A Gospel for gamers?

A New Testament inspired role-playing video game called "I Am Jesus Christ" is set to be released early next year and will allow gamers to portray Jesus Christ.

Polish game developer PlayWay released a trailer for “I am Jesus Christ” on YouTube Dec. 6 and shows how gamers can play out events in Jesus' life such as performing miracles for points. The game also depicts the crucifixion and Jesus' resurrection as the stone is rolled away from the tomb.

