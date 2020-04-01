A new Bible translation for the blind

Wycliffe Associates has released a new translation of the New Testament in a new concept-based language that deaf and blind people across the globe can begin learning in less than a week.

The new notation is called SUN (Symbolic Universal Notation) and it is a symbolic representation of the words in Scripture developed by Wycliffe Associates, a prominent Bible translation organization, over the course of the last four years. SUN aims to provide a pathway to Christ for millions of deaf and blind people who have no other way of effectively communicating with the world.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/news/new-language-created-to-bring-the-gospel-to-millions-of-deaf-blind-people-worldwide.html