A new pro-life generation rises!
The head of a prominent pro-life organization said he believes society is “beginning to see the end of abortion” as up-and-coming generations grow increasingly uncomfortable with the pro-abortion movement.
“There’s a mass exodus out of the abortion industry,” Shawn Carney, president of 40 Days for Life, told The Christian Post. “Thanks to new technology and science teaching us that life begins at conception, I believe there is growing discomfort with abortion, regardless of how common it is.”
