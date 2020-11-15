A real alternative to Planned Parenthood! A real alternative to Planned Parenthood!

The nonprofit behind an Indiana Department of Health Services program for parents and expectant mothers is celebrating six years serving Hoosiers and an 8% decrease in the state abortion rate during that period. It's also marking a busy quarter-century helping Pennsylvanians choose life.

“Thanks to this continued statewide program, pregnant women have another person to assist them, which empowers them to overcome obstacles and pressures so they can choose life for their preborn baby,” said Real Alternatives CEO Kevin Bagatta in a statement on the group's Indiana work.

The charitable organization, in releasing its fiscal year 2019-2020 year-end figures, said it provided “life-affirming counseling, mentoring and support services” to over 16,000 Hoosiers in running the Indiana Pregnancy and Parenting Support Program. The Health Department said the state’s abortion rate dropped 3.4% in the same time frame.

Read more at https://www.christianpost.com/news/pro-life-nonprofit-helps-indiana-pennsylvania-cut-abortion-rate.html

