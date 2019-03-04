A satanic suit flops in court

Missouri's Supreme Court has dismissed a Satanic Temple member's religious challenge to the state’s informed consent law, which required her to wait 72 hours and gave her the opportunity to view an ultrasound before having an abortion.

On Wednesday, Supreme Court judges ruled against the plaintiff, an anonymous member of the Satanic Temple listed as Mary Doe. Doe alleged that her religious rights were violated by a state law requiring women seeking abortions be provided with a booklet that says "the life of each human being begins at conception."

