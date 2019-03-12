Are you chained to your videogame habit?

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

For those seeking to break the cycle of their entertainment addiction, theologian John Piper argued that Jesus’ command to “tear out the eye that causes you to sin” can be applied to devices too.

“I am convinced that the short-lived emotions of entertainment do not compare to the pleasures found in a deep life of communion with God,” Cesar said. “But I can play a video game for three hours, and feel my emptiness and dissatisfaction, but the next day my desire for more entertainment is renewed, and this has turned into a horrible, vicious circle. I am very stressed with this situation. I want to grow spiritually. I do not want to waste my life in trifles.”

Read more at https://www.christianpost.com/living/john-piper-on-entertainment-addiction-jesus-command-to-tear-out-your-eye-can-be-applied-to-devices.html