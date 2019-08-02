Biblical principles of passing down wealth

Many people were not taught Biblical financial principles, so their decision-making is out of ignorance. Others fail to obey truth that they already know.

It starts with giving first. God’s Word teaches us that it is better to give than to receive (Acts 20:35). Yet, far too many Christians make giving an act of tipping what is left over, not making it their first priority.

Discipline and self control are required to change bad habits. Spending less than one makes can be challenging. But, it is essential to build savings and pay down debt. It will require time and dedication and may require radical lifestyle changes.



Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/stewarding-over-generations.html