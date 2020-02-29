Bringing your faith to work

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Every Christian leader is challenged to balance faith and business. In some respects, leaders of nonprofit organizations face even greater faith challenges than those in for-profit companies, as they balance the needs of many different stakeholders, such as beneficiaries, donors, funding agencies, the local community, and the environment.

Christian business leaders know they need to do more than make ethical decisions or follow the law; every non-Christian business school teaches that. But not all understand that Christian business leadership requires more than making money to put in the offering plate. God does not need our money; he needs us to run our businesses as service to Him.

https://www.christianpost.com/voice/why-business-needs-christian-leaders.html