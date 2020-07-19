Caring for our elders in a time of danger

Calamity has an awful way of exposing our vulnerabilities. Picture a tornado, sweeping across the Midwestern plains, sucking everything in its path right into the whirlwind. It’s the lighter things, the not-nailed-down things, that go first. When the wind, the dust and the debris finally settle, we learn which things were most vulnerable.

COVID-19 has also exposed much about who’s most vulnerable in our world. By far, the elderly have received the worst of it. The CDC estimates 80% of COVID-related deaths in the U.S. have been people 65 and older, and a staggering 40% of all U.S. deaths have occurred inside long-term care facilities, like nursing homes.

