Choosing faith over fear during the pandemic

A "faith over fear" charitable effort where people are putting crosses wrapped in Christmas lights in their yards during the COVID-19 crisis is spreading around the nation, though some have misinterpreted what it is.

In an effort that appears to have its origin at an evangelical church in Byron, Georgia, locals have been selling wooden crosses in order to raise money in order to buy snacks for medical staff at local hospitals. Since many are presently unable to attend church due to state government bans on large gatherings, some are placing crosses in their yards with Christmas lights on or shining spotlights on them, Christian radio host and commentator Erick Erickson explained. Several of Erickson's neighbors in his neighborhood did this in their yards.

