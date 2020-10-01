Doctors and nurses choose life! Doctors and nurses choose life!

More than 130 medical professionals have signed a letter in support of a proposed late-term abortion ban for the state of Colorado, which will be voted on in November.

Known as Proposition 115, if passed by voters, the measure would ban abortions after 22 weeks into a pregnancy, with the exception for life-threatening medical emergencies for the mother.

The open letter, officially released last Friday, states that there is “no doubt that the 22-week fetus is fully alive and fully human.”

“With advances in medical science, it has become obvious that the fetus is much more than ‘just pregnancy tissue,’ as some would claim,” the letter says.

