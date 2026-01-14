Home News Ashley St. Clair's name removed by Brave Books; Elon Musk seeks full custody of son

Elon Musk said he will seek full custody of his son, Romulus, over concerns that the child's mother, influencer Ashley St. Clair, may try to “transition” the 1-year-old child. Meanwhile, Brave Books announced that it will remove St. Clair's name from all future prints of her 2021 book, Elephants Are Not Birds, saying she no longer "aligns" with the book's message.

In a statement on Wednesday, Brave Books announced that it reached a mutual agreement to remove St. Clair's name from all future publications of Elephants Are Not Birds, after the influencer apologized earlier this week for her past statements about transgenderism and gender identity.

In 2021, St. Clair published Elephants Are Not Birds through BRAVE Books, a children’s story that follows a character named Kevin who learns he is not a bird. The story’s message emphasizes that boys cannot be girls and vice versa, with the book offering an alternative to children’s literature that seeks to promote LGBT ideas.

"The book communicates a clear truth that our biological sex is not chosen, but something we are given," Brave Books CEO Trent Talbot said in the statement. "Our position remains unchanged. Brave Books exists to tell stories that affirm timeless, Biblical truths and to partner with voices who share that conviction and desire to pass it on to the next generation with clarity and courage."

St. Clair, 27, previously served as a brand ambassador for the conservative youth group Turning Point USA until 2019. She made the apology after an X user accused the influencer of “blatant transphobia.”

“I feel immense guilt for my role. And even more guilt that things I have said in the past may have caused my son’s sister more pain,” St. Clair wrote, appearing to reference Musk’s 21-year-old son Xavier, who identifies as a girl named Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Musk, a 54-year-old tech billionaire, announced his plans to file for full custody in a Monday X post. Musk shared his intention after an X user shared a screenshot of St. Clair’s comments, with the user accusing the influencer of supporting “trans grooming.”

“I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy,” Musk said in response.

The Tesla CEO has expressed grief over what he has described as his son’s “tragic mental illness,” which he believes is part of the reason for Xavier’s gender identity struggles.

“Idrk how to make amends for many of these things but I have been trying incredibly hard privately to learn + advocate for those within the trans community that I’ve hurt,” St. Clair continued in her apology.

“I also haven’t said much on this bc I have gone back and forth over whether my voice would be helpful on the issue since it will be framed as disingenuous or just turning bc I’m ‘scorned,’” she added. “Even this reply will become right wing hysteria but yeah I am sorry. Let me know how I can help.”

The influencer revealed last year that she had welcomed a baby with the Tesla CEO in September 2024. St. Clair sued for sole custody of their son, as People reported in February, alleging that Musk was not present at the child’s birth and "has met him only three (3) times and has had no involvement in his care and upbringing."

In the petition for custody, St. Clair claims that she became romantically involved with Musk around May 2023, later conceiving a child in January 2024. Musk is already the father of at least 14 children, whom he shares with four different women.

Before publishing the book in 2021, the influencer faced backlash after she was photographed at a dinner with white nationalists and other content creators who spread antisemitic conspiracy theories, such as Nick Fuentes.

A TPUSA spokesperson confirmed in a 2019 statement to Right Wing Watch that St. Clair was no longer a part of the organization. The spokesperson added that St. Clair was not representing TPUSA when she attended the dinner, which was held after a debate between Fuentes and conspiracy theorist Jacob Wohl.

“TPUSA is a large national organization that touches hundreds of thousands of people all across the nation. Ashley is no longer one of our thousands of volunteer activists and ambassadors. Charlie [Kirk] and TPUSA have repeatedly and publicly denounced white nationalism as abhorrent and un-American and will continue to do so,” the spokesperson said.

In a separate statement at the time to Right Wing Watch, St. Clair said that she wasn’t at the debate, but did attend what she described as a “diverse dinner.”

“I did attend a diverse dinner I was invited to in which I got to give voice to some of the anger I’ve had in the past,” St. Clair said. “Some of the people pictured had been vicious to me online, and I’m not above confronting people or forgiving people. I’m a strong Jewish woman and don’t need to be told where I can and cannot go.”

“I’m sick of guilt-by-association Twitter journalism that leaves out all context and meaning. The focus of the dinner was civility,” she added. “I’m not accountable for anything anyone else posts online, and I myself have been a victim of bigoted trolling. Attending a dinner for a civil conversation is not an endorsement for anybody’s views.”