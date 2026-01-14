Home News Lecrae says viral Druski megachurch parody reflects real church problems: 'Wolves in the plupit'

Quick Summary AI Summary Lecrae states Druski's viral megachurch parody highlights real issues in churches, calling some pastors 'wolves in the pulpit.'

The sketch by Druski has over 45.5 million views on Instagram and critiques flashy church practices.

Lecrae emphasizes the need for accountability within churches and cautions against outrage, advocating for discernment.

Christian artist Lecrae said his reaction to a viral comedy sketch by comedian Druski mocking megachurch culture was not offense, but recognition, as many real-life churches feature “wolves in the pulpits,” “theatrics for attention and money and influence,” and leaders “manipulating God's name for gains.”

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the Grammy-winning hip-hop artist weighed in on Druski’s two-and-a-half-minute sketch, which garnered more than 45.5 million views and over 3 million likes on that platform alone.

In the video, the 30-year-old viral comedian parodies megachurch pastor theatrics, including staged healings, flashy wardrobes and appeals for large donations. At one point, Druski, impersonating a pastor, appears suspended by wires above a pulpit as smoke machines fill the stage and Kirk Franklin’s “Revolution” plays in the background while the congregation cheers him on.

“Somebody in the congregation asked why I'm wearing Christian Dior and Christian Louboutin,” Druski says in the skit while suspended in the air, flashing his red-bottom shoes and designer blazer. “I'm a Christian, and I walk in the blood of Jesus. I'm a Christian first, and I walk in the blood of Jesus. Give Him some praise!”

Druski's video garnered both criticism and praise in the comment section, with some taking offense at his seeming mockery of the church, while others applauded his take on modern church culture.

In his reaction video, Lecrae said the humor strikes a nerve because it mirrors what many people have already witnessed.

“There’s a lot of churches out there with these blind spots,” the Atlanta-based artist said. “There’s wolves in the pulpits, there’s theatrics for attention and money and influence, and leaders are manipulating God’s name for gain.”

“When a comedian is shining a light on it, he’s not inventing something out of thin air,” the artist added. “He’s actually reflecting what people have already seen.”

The “Restored” singer suggested criticism of the sketch stems from a belief that churches should be immune from scrutiny.

“I think the reason people are upset is because we think the church is the sacred ground where no one is allowed to critique, criticize or make fun of,” he said. “But if it’s sacred ground, then we should not be allowing wolves in sheep’s clothing to be up here making a mockery, because it is sacred ground.”

According to Lecrae, accountability within the church must come from its own leaders.

“The work needs to be done internally,” he said. “There needs to be more leaders and teachers and pastors warning people about these false leaders and false teachers.”

At the same time, Lecrae cautioned against responding with outrage, calling instead for patience and discernment.

“There’s a measure of mercy and patience that God has with people in the pulpit making a mockery and people outside the church making a mockery,” he said.

Lecrae said the viral moment shouldn't be used as justification to abandon church altogether, but to examine the problematic practices of some churches and use discernment when choosing a church to attend.

“This is not the opportunity for people to say, ‘This is why I don’t go to church,’” he said. “This is the opportunity for people to say, ‘I don’t want to go to a church like that.’”

“If I see a restaurant that’s filthy and dirty, and it’s a soul food restaurant, it doesn’t make me say I never want soul food again,” Lecrae said. “It makes you say, ‘I’ll never eat at that particular soul food restaurant.’”

In Druski’s video, he tells congregants they cannot leave until $4 million is raised, a moment widely interpreted as a satirical reference to gospel artist Bishop Marvin Sapp. In the comment section, Druski added, “Mega Church Pastors LOVE Money.”

“So we are raising funds for a project in Zimbabwe,” Druski says. “Yes, we’re trying to get our congregation over in Africa. Amen. We wanted to raise $4 million for that. Amen, yes, hallelujah. … That needs to appear today. We are not letting anyone leave until we reach our goal, amen? Life savings here! Give him praise for that! Giving his last savings up!”

In his video, Lecrae emphasized that many megachurches don't resemble those depicted in the sketch, naming several local congregations he said operate differently. Still, he acknowledged that some churches do fit the stereotype.

“So let’s not clutch our pearls. Let’s not get up in arms,” Lecrae said. “Let’s be merciful, gracious, kind people. And let’s also tell our friends not to go to some of these terrible places.”

In a follow-up Instagram story, Lecrae posted a side-by-side image of Druski parodying a megachurch pastor in his Christian Dior suit jacket and Bishop Lamor Whitehead wearing the same jacket.

“Druski was pretty spot on,” he wrote. “Do your research.”

Trip Lee, an Atlanta-based pastor and hip-hop artist, recently told The Christian Post that he sees a growing desire among young believers for depth over spectacle and substance over production.

“What I'm seeing is kind of a yearning for substance,” he said. “In seasons where people were more tied to Christianity culturally, where it felt like an obvious part of being a good citizen, or just something that was passed down from their families, I think there were some people for whom the substance wasn't what mattered to them as much. What they wanted was the whole experience of it all.”

“I think what I'm seeing [now] is that people are not interested in the experience without the substance,” Lee continued. “They're like, ‘Well, if I'm going to go to a church on Sunday, I don't want to just go somewhere where I just see an amazing show, and I see smoke and lights. I want to actually have an encounter with God. I want to learn something about what God has to say about the world around me.”

As studies show that a growing number of young people are flocking to small Orthodox churches, Lee noted that he believes Christians are increasingly “drawn to something that feels sacred.”

“I think people are drawn to something that feels substantive, that is actually speaking to their lives,” he said. “As a pastor, I try to encourage other pastors, ‘Hey, I know we think we need to reach people with something brand new, or something no one's ever thought of, or something that rivals the entertainment they're doing all throughout the week. But we're not going to be able to entertain better than the world entertains.’"

"What people really need is the Gospel of Jesus delivered to them in a way where they can hear it and respond to it. We don't need new things. We need to do the old things really well.”