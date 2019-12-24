Fighting for faith in the US Army

The U.S. Army’s licensing office has banned a faith-based company from engraving Bible verses on Army-licensed dog tags and jewelry, an action that has outraged at least one member of Congress.

Last week, the religious freedom law group First Liberty Institute sent a letter to the U.S. Army Trademark Licensing Office arguing that the office is violating the U.S. Constitution by requiring a licensed military vendor to remove all “biblical references” from its licensed Army products.

