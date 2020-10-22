Finding hope for America in faith Finding hope for America in faith

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

While everyone in America seems to be looking exclusively to politics to heal us, I think there’s hope for us in a source far more powerful, faith.

Take, for instance, an ancient piece of advice embedded in the Hebrew scriptures, “know that the Lord is God; he made us and we belong to him.” (Psalm 100:3, ERV)

You might have missed a powerful word if you read the verse too quickly, “we belong to him.”

Many people feel lost, but the truth of this verse offers us hope. Since March, there has been a considerable rise in those Americans dealing with mental health challenges brought upon by the Covid-19 pandemic. One study found the prevalence of depression symptoms has increased three-fold during Covid-19. Another found that more than half of adults aged 50 or older say they feel isolated – doubling a 2018 poll. A third report indicates suicides among active duty U.S. Army members have increased.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/voices/the-ancient-biblical-ideas-that-can-help-heal-america.html

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit