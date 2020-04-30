Getting used to digital ministry

Up until a few months ago, keeping up with the latest digital trends was literally the last thing on pastors’ minds. But now with the rapidly spreading coronavirus, pastors have been forced into a “reset” in how they do ministry.

Reflecting on the effects of the pandemic that has now affected over 1.2 million people worldwide, Nona Jones — who works with thousands of church leaders on reaching people through social technology — believes “this is a bit of a divine reset to help us recalibrate with where the rest of the world is.”

For the past three years, Jones has been saying that “social technology was going to be the next reformation” of the church. And now she’s beginning to see it take hold as churches worldwide have closed their doors to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/news/how-a-pandemic-is-resetting-the-way-pastors-do-ministry-discipleship.html