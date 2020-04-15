Going to church on the couch!

Many churches have closed their doors to visitors in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

That doesn’t, however, mean you can’t go inside. Virtual visits are possible, thanks to the church enthusiasts behind several blogs and social media channels.

By far, the most common medium is Instagram, where enthusiasts with differing photographic abilities document every conceivable detail of a church ranging from baptismal fonts and Gothic windows to ornately carved wooden pews.

Douglas Young is among the enthusiasts who publish photos of historic churches and cathedrals on a daily or near-daily basis. He is the man behind @devonchurchland on Instagram, which showcases churches in the southwestern English county of Devon. A companion website, Devon Churchland, recently launched.

