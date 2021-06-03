How will you encounter Jesus?

How we respond to an encounter with Jesus says a lot about the state of our heart.

We can look to the story of Mary Magdalene’s first encounter with a risen Jesus to see an example of exactly how we should respond. In John 20, it says Mary Magdalene saw the empty tomb and went “running to Simon Peter.” After she saw Jesus, she went directly to the disciples to tell them everything.

When Mary Magdalene encountered Jesus risen in the empty tomb, she had to testify! Do you feel this intense need to testify? Do you long to tell the lost about the good news of Jesus?

