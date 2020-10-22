In pursuit of the lost! In pursuit of the lost!

Pastor David Dummitt addressed Willow Creek Community Church’s vision for the future by citing Luke 15, saying God's people must follow Jesus' vision for His church by relentlessly pursuing the lost.

“This church was founded on a conviction that lost people matter immensely to God,” Dummitt said in his sermon last Sunday titled "The Greatest Visionary."

“And we ought to have the heart of the Father that we will relentlessly pursue, we will do everything short of sin, we will go after people because they have an immense worth to God,” added Dummitt, who became senior pastor of the church back in April.

