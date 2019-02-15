Are your devices bad for your kids?

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

The omnipresence of digital and smartphone technology has yielded youth whose relational skills are stunted, experts say, and it's time to ditch "surveillance" gadgets like Alexa and Amazon Echo.

Author and American Enterprise Institute scholar Naomi Schaefer Riley facilitated a panel discussion on how to respond to technology's impact on the mental health of children, which she explores in her book, Be the Parent, Please: Stop Banning Seesaws and Start Banning Snapchat.

Social technology and relationship apps like Tinder are designed to lure young people and keep them ensnared in cyberspace and keep them from interacting with other people. The panelists called for regulation of media companies and big tech, and for community efforts bringing awareness to parents.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/news/ditch-amazon-echo-alexa-surveillance-devices-to-protect-kids-experts-say.html