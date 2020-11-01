Justice Barrett: Without fear or favor Justice Barrett: Without fear or favor

Justice Clarence Thomas, the longest-serving justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, administered the constitutional oath to Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett at a ceremony on the White House balcony Monday evening, following Senate confirmation, as a crowd looked on from the South Lawn.



After Thomas swore Barrett in, Barrett followed with a speech in which she vowed, “I will do my job without any fear or favor,” adding, “I love the Constitution and the democratic republic that it establishes, and I will devote myself to preserving it.”



The Senate's confirmation makes Barrett the fifth woman appointed to the court and the second woman nominated by a Republican president to serve on the court.



