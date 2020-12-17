Pinpoint your church's mission: go local!
Whether your church is open for in-person worship or is meeting solely through online platforms, the pandemic has changed the way we do church.
Now that nearly every church in the world is streaming services, what will keep people engaged with your church?
The answer is simple: hyper-localize your mission and message to continue connecting to your specific audience and your ministry will thrive.
Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/voices/hyper-localize-your-mission-and-message.html