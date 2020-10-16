Reading the Bible — In any language! Reading the Bible — In any language!

The Bible has been translated in its entirety into more than 700 different languages, meaning that over 5.7 billion people now have both the Old and New Testaments in their native tongue.

According to Wycliffe Bible Translations, the milestone was reached in recent weeks. The 700 total involves complete Bibles with all 66 books translated.

James Poole, executive director of Wycliffe Bible Translators, said the milestone “represents the tremendous work that Bible translators are doing across the world.”

“Every time we hear of the Bible being translated into another language, we know that means that for the first time the people in that language group can fully access the complete picture of God’s story,” Poole said. “It’s good to take a step back and realize what this 700th Bible means: 5.7 billion people who speak 700 languages now have the Bible in the language that speaks to them best. That is a remarkable figure and continues to grow.”

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/news/entire-bible-translated-into-700-languages.html

