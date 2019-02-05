Secular and pro-life??

Most people think pro-lifers are politically conservative Roman Catholics and evangelicals, but among the movement's supporters are atheists and those on the left, according to data.

In a Wednesday post on the Religion in Public blog, Ryan P. Burge, a professor of political science at Eastern Illinois University, unpacked the data about the political and religious demographics in the pro-life movement in light of a unique angle explored in a Jan. 19 Atlantic article: "What It's Like for Secular, Liberal Pro-lifers at the March for Life" in Washington, D.C. A sign held by one secular pro-lifer at this year's march, the Atlantic observed, read "Secular Pro-life: For the Embryology Textbook Tells Me So," a play on the chorus of "Jesus Loves Me."

