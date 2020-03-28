Stitching a divided church back together

The evangelical church today can hardly be defined by joy; there’s so much fighting, discord and animosity in churches today that it’s a far cry from what God desired, said pastor John MacArthur.

The influential pastor-teacher of Grace Community Church in California was speaking to a large group of church leaders last week at the Shepherds’ Conference, where he called the issue of unity one of the “many concerns” he has.

“Not only are individual churches very often divided, cantankerous, full of factions, animosity and anger but it seems to me that the entire evangelical church is like that — fragmented, split up, hostile, even angry,” he said. “This is a far cry from what our Lord desired when He said the world would know us by our love.”

https://www.christianpost.com/news/john-macarthur-decries-division-in-evangelicalism-calls-for-unity-on-sound-doctrine.html