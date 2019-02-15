The latest megachurch campus: In prison?

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Pastor Robert Morris of Gateway Church in Southlake, Texas, has announced an unconventional location for the church's newest campus: The state's largest prison.

On Sunday, Morris told his congregation, “We have a new campus. And you’re gonna be really surprised.”

He then shared a video revealing that in November, the church launched a new campus at the Coffield Unit in Anderson County, which houses over 4,000 criminal offenders. More than 650 inmates attended the megachurch's first service, and over 500 men made decisions to follow Jesus.

"Gateway has really impacted my life because a lot of us do not have visits, and you guys comin' in here and sharing y'alls love to us has really impacted our life," one of the inmates says in the video.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/news/gateway-church-opens-new-campus-in-maximum-security-prison-over-500-embrace-christ.html